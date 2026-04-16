Weather: A busy sport weekend will be met with wet, windy weather

Source: Radio New Zealand

MetService/Screenshot

Raincoats and umbrellas will likely be essential on this busy sport weekend across most of the country as rain and strong winds hit the North and South Island.

A large low-pressure system with several fronts is making its way across the country and will reach Auckland on Saturday – just in time for the Warriors v Gold Coast Titans game at Mt Smart Stadium.

“Those heading to the Warriors game Saturday evening might want to pack a raincoat,” MetService meteorologist Braydon White said. “With the potential for showers during the game, those looking to stay dry may need to break out the ponchos and brollies.”

David Neilson

While the Blues v Highlanders game at Eden Park on Friday is less likely to be affected by bad weather, those headed to the Chiefs v Hurricanes at Waikato FMG Stadium might not be so lucky; Hamilton is also forecast for rain from Saturday afternoon.

For Sunday, the broad low-pressure system will lie “over the country” according to MetService, with several fronts “rotating around it bringing periods of rain but also fine gaps to most”.

This means those headed to the Auckland FC game at Mt Smart Stadium might also have to prepare for a wet afternoon.

The low-pressure system will stick around next week, with MetService forecasting winds to shift towards the southeast and the possibility of some persistent rain in eastern areas.

️ Rain and wind incoming for the South ️ Warnings have been issued for the South Island, with Heavy Rain and Strong Wind watches and warnings now in force. The Strong Wind Watch for coastal Otago and Southland expires soon, as winds ease over the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/7xHElmfTH2 — MetService NZ (@MetService) April 15, 2026

Warnings and watches for the South

The Crown Range road and Milford Road (SH94) both had snowfall on Thursday morning and MetService had issued road warnings for both roads on Wednesday.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the Westland Ranges, Buller and Grey and Headwaters of the Canterbury Lakes and Rivers about and south of Arthur’s Pass from Friday afternoon.

NZTA/Screenshot

The Westland Ranges is expected to see between 120 to 150mm of accumulated rain and peak rates of 15 to 30 mm with thunderstorms a possibility. Other areas under warnings are expected to get up to 120mm of rain.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Otago Headwaters from Friday morning till 9pm Friday night.

A strong wind watch is in place for Canterbury High Country from Friday afternoon through till Saturday morning, with northwesterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

While there are minimal to moderate chances of the regions being upgraded to higher level warnings, MetService is cautioning that in some areas streams and rivers may rise quickly with surface flooding and slips a possibility.

It is also warning of difficult driving conditions and advising people to clear drains and gutters and avoid low-lying areas.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand