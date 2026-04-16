University Research – AI chatbot targets online safety and support for seniors – UoA

Source: University of Auckland (UoA)

Researchers are designing chatbots to help make life online safer and more welcoming for seniors.

New research, co-authored by Dr Jade Brooks (University of Auckland), led by Dr Yenni Tim (University of New South Wales) with Delen Zeng (Beijing Jiaotong University) and Joshua Huynh (AMP Limited), explores how properly designed tech can help older people feel safe, confident and included when they go online, not just able to use technology, but comfortable doing so.

The project, in partnership with a major Australian humanitarian organisation, focuses on senior citizens who increasingly rely on digital portals to access essential services such as healthcare, banking and government support. Many of these seniors live in rural areas, where in-person support is limited.

Traditionally, the organisation relied on caseworkers, often older volunteers themselves, to help people navigate online systems at home. However, an ageing population and rising demand are straining this model, says Brooks, a lecturer in information systems at the Business School.

To address this challenge, the research team co-designed an AI-powered chatbot.

Drawing on interviews with senior citizens, volunteer caseworkers, and staff from the partner organisation, the study identifies the limits of existing ‘digitally inclusive’ design and proposes a new concept: ‘socially inclusive design’.

“Socially inclusive design asks, does this technology help people feel they belong, that they can act independently, and that any concerns about safety are taken seriously,” says Brooks.

“The chatbot is intended to complement and, in some cases, relieve caseworkers’ workload by guiding seniors step-by-step through online tasks, while also helping build skills and confidence over time.”

Tim, an associate professor at UNSW Business School, says the chatbot interface offers socially relevant and familiar interactions, making it feel trustworthy, personal, and reflective of users’ real-world social practices.

“We programmed supportive, reassuring, and adaptive settings that allow seniors to build confidence over time, enabling independent digital interactions.

“We also provided the system with positive feedback mechanisms and community-building features that encourage seniors to share experiences and develop a sense of belonging within its digital environments.”

Brooks, whose broader work examines digital inclusion and the changing nature of work, says the project is about more than making websites and apps accessible.

She says that while many older people are technically able to use online services, they often choose not to because they lack a sense of safety, confidence, or control.