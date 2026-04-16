Still time to nominate native forest champions

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

There is still time to nominate outstanding native forest initiatives for the 2026 Growing Native Forest Champions Awards, with nominations closing on Friday 17 April.



Now in their second year, the awards recognise individuals and organisations leading the establishment and restoration of native forests across Aotearoa New Zealand. They celebrate practical, on the ground efforts that support biodiversity, strengthen land resilience, and deliver enduring environmental and economic benefits.



The awards showcase the leadership of landowners, farmers, iwi, forestry organisations, and community groups who are integrating native forests into their land management in meaningful and innovative ways. From erosion control and climate resilience to long term sustainable land use, permanent native forests play a vital role – and these awards highlight those making it happen.



Belinda Miller, forestry support regional manager at Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service, says the awards reflect growing momentum for native forest planting and restoration nationwide.



“We’re seeing strong enthusiasm from landowners and communities who are integrating native forests into their landscapes in practical, forward-thinking ways. These awards recognise that leadership and help share stories that inspire others,” she says.



The Growing Native Forest Champions Awards align with the Government’s broader objectives to support sustainable land use, improve environmental outcomes, and strengthen regional economies. They also complement existing initiatives that encourage permanent native forests and long-term land stewardship.



Award categories recognise excellence across innovation, environmental impact, and community or iwi-led initiatives. Categories include Trees on Farms, Lifestyle Block Owner, Large scale Restoration Project, Forestry Company, Mana Whenua, and Catchment or Community Group.



Finalists and winners will be celebrated at a national awards ceremony at Fieldays from 10 to 13 June, providing a high-profile platform to share their stories with the rural sector and the wider public.



Nominations close on Friday 17 April 2026.

To celebrate the great work in your community being done to grow native forests, visit Growing Native Forests Champions

MIL OSI