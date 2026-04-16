Proposed further temporary closure at Mair Bank and Marsden Bank, Marsden Point, Whangārei, to the harvest of all shellfish

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Have your say

The Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust Board, on behalf of the Patuharakeke hapū, has requested a further 2-year temporary closure to the harvest of all shellfish from Mair Bank and Marsden Bank, Marsden Point, Whangārei.

Consultation opened on 10 April and we must get your submission before 5pm on Monday 18 May 2026.

Proposed closure area

The approximate area of the proposed closure is 1.46 square kilometres. It includes the fisheries waters at Mair Bank and Marsden Bank:

starting at the end of the Marsden Point Marine Terminal jetty

then proceeding to the Whangārei Harbour main channel port-hand buoys numbers 18, 16, and 14

then proceeding in a westerly direction to the mean high-water mark.

Map of the proposed Mair Bank and Marsden Bank temporary closure [PDF, 725 KB]

Closure request document

Request for the temporary closure [PDF, 675 KB]

Appendices to the request: evidence and letter of support

Making your submission

Submissions close at 5pm on Monday 18 May 2026.

Email your submission to FMSubmissions@mpi.govt.nz

While we prefer email, you can post your submission to:

Fisheries management – spatial allocations

Fisheries New Zealand

PO Box 2526

Wellington 6140.

Public notice

A public notice about the call for submissions is scheduled to appear in the Northern Advocate (10 April 2026) and Bream Bay News (23 April 2026).

Information about temporary fishery closures

Section 186A of the Fisheries Act 1996 allows the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries to temporarily close an area, or temporarily restrict or prohibit the use of any fishing method in respect of an area, if satisfied that the closure, restriction, or prohibition will recognise and provide for the use and management practices of tangata whenua in the exercise of non-commercial fishing rights.

Find out more about temporary measures