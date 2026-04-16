Proposals to amend the Food Notice: Maximum Residue Levels for Agricultural Compounds – April 2026

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

Have your say

This consultation is about proposed changes to the New Zealand Food Notice: Maximum Residue Levels for Agricultural Compounds.

The food notice establishes maximum residue levels (MRLs) for agricultural chemicals and veterinary medicines (Schedule 1) to manage residues that may occur in food in New Zealand. The notice also lists agricultural chemicals (Schedule 2) and veterinary medicines (Schedule 3) for which no MRL applies.

New Zealand Food Safety wants your feedback about 7 proposals for new or amended maximum residue levels in Schedule 1 and one proposal for a new entry in Schedule 2.

This consultation opened on 13 April and submissions will close at 11.59pm on 12 June 2026.

What we’re proposing

The proposed new entries for Schedule 1 are:

cefuroxime

chlorotoluron

enrofloxacin

2-phenylphenol.

The proposed Schedule 1 amendments are for:

marbofloxacin

nicarbazin

pendimethalin.

For Schedule 2, we’re proposing to add a new entry for sugar beet extract used as an agricultural chemical.

Consultation document

Proposals to amend the New Zealand Food Notice Maximum Residue Levels for Agricultural Compounds [PDF, 424 KB]

Related document

WTO Notification [PDF, 333 KB]

Making a submission

Submissions will be accepted up until 11.59pm on 12 June 2026. We’d prefer you use our online survey form but you can also email or post your submission.

Questions to answer in your submission about the proposed changes

On balance, do you oppose any of the details of the proposals, such as setting an MRL for a particular commodity or species?

Do you oppose an MRL entry being established at all for a compound or for a commodity? If so, why do you oppose it?

If an MRL is to be set for a compound for the commodity, do you disagree with the levels or conditions proposed? If so, why do you disagree?

Online

Complete this submission form – SurveyMonkey

Email

ACVM.Consultation@mpi.govt.nz

Post

MRL Amendments

New Zealand Food Safety

Ministry for Primary Industries

PO Box 2526

Wellington 6140.

What to include in your submission

Make sure you include in your submission:

your name and title (if applicable)

your organisation’s name (if applicable)

your address or contact details

the answers to the questions listed for each compound you are commenting on.

Background information

Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) are the maximum legal levels for residues of agricultural chemicals and veterinary medicines in food for sale in New Zealand. As new products and uses are registered, new entries for MRLs and compounds for which no MRL applies are established, and existing entries are adjusted as needed. The MRLs are set to ensure that residue levels remain as low as practicable without compromising the ability for the chemical to successfully do what is intended.

The food notice and its entries are established for agricultural compounds to support ‘good agricultural practice’ in New Zealand while ensuring risks associated with food safety are effectively managed. MRLs may also be proposed to support the importation of food into New Zealand.