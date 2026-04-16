Police collar alleged fuel thief

Source: New Zealand Police

An alleged fuel thief and his partner have been arrested in the Waikato thanks to a working security camera and a quick tip-off.

Police were called to a commercial property at Horsham Downs about 8pm yesterday after a person noticed a suspicious character and vehicle on a CCTV feed. While they were on the phone they watched as the person started siphoning more than 200 litres of diesel from a tank at the property.

Waikato Western Area Commander Inspector Andrew Mortimore says timing was everything.

“The person watching all this unfold did everything right – they called 111 straight off the bat and provided really helpful information. That gave us a head start, and we got units rolling towards the property.

“By the time the suspect finished filling the drum and a container on his ute, units had closed in, and others waiting on nearby roads. The offender probably got a bit of surprise when he saw the patrol car coming up the road, because he took off in the ute at a rate of knots.

Inspector Mortimore says a pursuit was initiated and the ute’s front tyres were spiked as the driver headed north towards Ngaruawahia. As the vehicle drove along Waingaro Road, the ute, and its then-rubberless front wheels, lost control and stopped in a ditch.

The alleged driver took off on foot, but a Police dog sniffed him out and he was taken into custody and treated for a minor dog bite. An associate of the man remained in the ute and was arrested.

“This arrest is a great result. This isn’t the first time this property has been hit and it causes a heap of pain and inconvenience, not to mention expense.

“This really shows the value of having working security systems in place and contacting Police immediately when something doesn’t look right.”

Inquiries are ongoing to see if these two individuals are linked to other District wide offending.

A 32-year-old Chartwell man has been charged with burglary, driving while suspended, failing to stop, and dangerous driving. He is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today, alongside a 28-year-old Chartwell woman who has been charged with burglary.

People can find out more prevention advice to prevent fuel thefts here: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/personal-community-safety/fue…

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI