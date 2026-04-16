Marlon Williams, Lorde, Tami Neilson: Aotearoa Music Awards 2026 finalists revealed

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In February, Williams told fans he needed “a cup of tea and a lie down” after nearly two decades in music. He said he would take a break from performing after a run of shows across Europe and Australia, and a tour of New Zealand at the end of May.

Last year’s single of the year winner, Lorde, returns in the same category this year for the song, ‘What Was That’. Lorde’s Virgin is up for album of the year and she is also up for best solo artist and best pop artist.

In the pop category, Lorde runs alongside indie poppers Borderline (Chrysalis) and BENEE who won the category four years in a row from 2019 to 2022.

Alien Weaponry. Supplied

Alien Weaponry are up for single of the year for ‘Mau Moko’, alongside Fazerdaze’s ‘Motorway’; Hori Shaw & Te Wehi for ‘Ready To Ride’; Ladi6‘s ‘LightBulb’; Paige for ‘twenties’; Tami Neilson’s ‘Neon Cowgirl’; The Beths’ ‘Metal’; The Phoenix Foundation for ‘Vampire Class’; There’s A Tuesday for ‘Margo’; and Tom Scott’s ‘till then’.

Scott is up for for three awards including album of the year, best solo artist and best soul/RnB.

Tom Scott performs at The Civic in Auckland on 1 November, 2025. Supplied / @_nottodaynz / @13thfloornz

Tom Scott brings some local flavours On the Air – Mā runga iarere

Seven-time best country music artist winner Neilson is up for the prize again, as well as best solo artist. Neon Cowgirl is up for album of the year and the album’s title track featuring Neil Finn is vying for single of the year.

The 2026 Aotearoa Music Awards will be held 28 May at The Civic in Auckland.

Aotearoa Music Awards 2026 Finalists

NZ On Air Te Tino Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year

Geneva AM – Pikipiki

Kaylee Bell – Cowboy Up

Ladi6 – Le Vā

Lorde – Virgin

MĀ – Blame It On The Weather

Marlon Williams – Te Whare Tīwekaweka

MOKOMOKAI – PONO

Reb Fountain – How Love Bends

Tami Neilson – Neon Cowgirl

The Beths – Straight Line Was A Lie

Tom Scott – ANITYA

Troy Kingi – Troy Kingi Presents: Night Lords

Ladi6 SUPPLIED

Lorde on new album Virgin Music 101

Spotify Te Tino Waiata o te Tau | Single of the Year

Alien Weaponry – ‘Mau Moko’

Fazerdaze – ‘Motorway’

Hori Shaw & Te Wehi – ‘Ready to Ride’

Ladi6 – ‘LightBulb’

Lorde – ‘What Was That’

Marlon Williams – ‘Aua Atu Rā’

Paige – ‘twenties’

Tami Neilson – ‘Neon Cowgirl’ (feat. Neil Finn)

The Beths – ‘Metal’

The Phoenix Foundation – ‘Vampire Class’

There’s A Tuesday – ‘Margo’

Tom Scott – ‘till then’

Ladi6 celebrates summer On the Air – Mā runga iarere

Te Tino Kāhui Manu Taki o te Tau | Best Group

Alien Weaponry – Te Rā

Dick Move – Dream, Believe, Achieve

MOKOMOKAI – PONO

Phoebe Rings – Aseurai

Ringlets – The Lord Is My German Shepherd (Time for Walkies)

The Beths – Straight Line Was A Lie

The Beths. Supplied / Frances Carter

Te Tino Reo o te Tau | Best Solo Artist

Geneva AM – Pikipiki

Ladi6 – Le Vā

Lorde – Virgin

Marlon Williams – Te Whare Tīwekaweka

Tami Neilson – Neon Cowgirl

Tom Scott – ANITYA

Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo

Hamo Dell – Tā Roha

Marlon Williams – Te Whare Tīwekaweka

MOHI – ‘Ka Rea’ (feat. Pare)

Nikau Grace – ‘He Aha Te Aha’ (feat. Te Haka o Ngāti Whakaue)

Rob Ruha, Troy Kingi, Kaylee Bell – ‘Matariki Hunga Nui’

Stan Walker – ‘Mō Āke Tonu’ (feat. Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke)

Te Māngai Pāho Te Manu Taki Māori o te Tau | Best Māori Artist

Hori Shaw – ‘I Know A Place’, ‘Ready To Ride’ (w. Te Wehi), ‘Catch A Wave’

MĀ – Blame It On The Weather

Marlon Williams – Te Whare Tīwekaweka

Stan Walker – ‘Bulletproof’, ‘Soul Deep’, ‘Could You Be Loved’ – from Live From Parachute Studios, 2025

TAWAZ – ‘Tuituia Rā’ (w. Chris Tamwoy & Marei), ‘E Ipo’ (w. Mereana & HERA), ‘Te Wahine’ (w. Emily Wurramara)

Te Wehi – ‘Ready To Ride’ (w. Hori Shaw), ‘Unfortunately’, ‘Raining’, ‘Didn’t Change A Thing’, ‘OH AH’, ‘Far Far Away’, ‘Light Up’, ‘Masterly Man’

Ōpōtiki-based artist Hori Shaw won breakthrough artist of the year at Aotearoa Music Awards 2025, held on 29 May at the Auckland Viaduct Events Centre. Stijl / James Ensing-Trussell

Te Manu Taki Whanokē o te Tau | Best Alternative Artist

Grecco Romank – Arts Colony

MĀ – Blame It On The Weather

Phoebe Rings – Aseurai

Te Manu Taki Tuauki o te Tau | Best Classical Artist

Jade String Quartet & Anthony Ritchie – Melencolia

Michael Norris – Rerenga

Moth Quartet – Tundra

Te Manu Taki Tuawhenua o te Tau | Best Country Music Artist

Jenny Mitchell – Forest House

Kaylee Bell – Cowboy Up

Award-winning country musician Kaylee Bell on her new album Music 101

Tami Neilson – Neon Cowgirl

Country music star Tami Neilson at the Aotearoa Music Awards 2025. James Ensing-Trussell

Te Manu Taki Tāhiko o te Tau | Best Electronic Artist

Caru & Brandn Shiraz – Back 2 Back

Geneva AM – Pikipiki

Sanoi – Augenblick: Side A

Te Manu Taki Ahurea o te Tau | Best Folk Artist

Mel Parsons – ‘Don’t Leave the Light On’, ‘Be Here Now’, ‘Brick By Brick’, ‘Post High Slide’

Nadia Reid – Enter Now Brightness

Ny Oh – Wildwood

Te Manu Taki Ātete o te Tau | Best Hip Hop Artist

Diggy Dupé & choicevaughan – Brown Velvet

MOKOMOKAI – PONO

Troy Kingi – Troy Kingi Presents: Night Lords

Te Manu Taki Tautito o te Tau | Best Jazz Artist

Clear Path Ensemble – Black Sand

Darren Pickering Small Worlds – Three

Louisa Williamson – Groundwork

Te Manu Taki Arotini o te Tau | Best Pop Artist

BENEE – Ur an Angel I’m Just Particles

Borderline – Chrysalis

Lorde – Virgin

Benee performs at Laneway Music Festival 2026. RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Te Manu Taki Rakapīoi / Rakatū Pāorooro o te Tau | Best Rock / Metal Artist

Alien Weaponry – Te Rā

Beastwars – The Ship // The Sea

Dick Move – Dream, Believe, Achieve

Te Manu Taki Taketake o te Tau | Best Roots Artist

Hori Shaw – ‘I Know A Place’, ‘Ready To Ride’ (w. Te Wehi), ‘Catch A Wave’

Te Wehi – ‘Ready To Ride’ (w. Hori Shaw), ‘Unfortunately’, ‘Raining’, ‘Didn’t Change A Thing’, ‘OH AH’, ‘Far Far Away’, ‘Light Up’, ‘Masterly Man’

Three Houses Down – Lovers Roots

Te Manu Taki Manako o te Tau | Best Soul/RnB Artist

A.R.T – Blank Canvas

Sam V – Take A Chance On V: Deluxe

Tom Scott – ANITYA

Te Taumata o te Toi | Best Album Artwork

Elliot O’Donnell, Jaime Robertson – New Tomorrows (Sola Rosa)

Laura Williams – ANITYA (Tom Scott)

Nick Keller – The Ship // The Sea (Beastwars)

Te Taumata o te Pūkenga Oro | Best Engineer

Ben Lawson – ANITYA (Tom Scott)

James Goldsmith – The Ship // The Sea (Beastwars)

Mark Perkins – Te Whare Tīwekaweka (Marlon Williams)

NZ On Air Te Taumata o te Ataata | Best Music Video Content

Stan Walker & Abe Mora – Mō Āke Tonu (Stan Walker feat. Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke)

Stella Reid – ‘Scared Old Men’ (Dick Move)

Tom Grut – ‘Ed’s Sun’ (Aidan Fine)

Te Taumata o te Kaiwhakaputa | Best Producer

Ben Lawson – ANITYA (Tom Scott)

Leroy Clampitt – ‘Pussy Palace’, ‘Sleepwalking’, ‘Fruity Loops’, ‘Beg For Me’ (Lily Allen)

Marlon Williams, Mark Perkins – Te Whare Tīwekaweka (Marlon Williams)

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