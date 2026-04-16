Marlon Williams, Lorde, Tami Neilson: Aotearoa Music Awards 2026 finalists revealed

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In February, Williams told fans he needed “a cup of tea and a lie down” after nearly two decades in music.
He said he would take a break from performing after a run of shows across Europe and Australia, and a tour of New Zealand at the end of May.
Last year’s single of the year winner, Lorde, returns in the same category this year for the song, ‘What Was That’. Lorde’s Virgin is up for album of the year and she is also up for best solo artist and best pop artist.
In the pop category, Lorde runs alongside indie poppers Borderline (
Chrysalis) and BENEE who won the category four years in a row from 2019 to 2022.
Alien Weaponry are up for single of the year for ‘Mau Moko’, alongside Fazerdaze’s ‘Motorway’; Hori Shaw & Te Wehi for ‘Ready To Ride’; Ladi6‘s ‘LightBulb’; Paige for ‘twenties’; Tami Neilson’s ‘Neon Cowgirl’; The Beths’ ‘Metal’; The Phoenix Foundation for ‘Vampire Class’; There’s A Tuesday for ‘Margo’; and Tom Scott’s ‘till then’.
Scott is up for for three awards including album of the year, best solo artist and best soul/RnB.
Tom Scott performs at The Civic in Auckland on 1 November, 2025.
Supplied / @_nottodaynz / @13thfloornz
Seven-time best country music artist winner Neilson is up for the prize again, as well as best solo artist.
Neon Cowgirl is up for album of the year and the album’s title track featuring Neil Finn is vying for single of the year.
The 2026 Aotearoa Music Awards will be held 28 May at The Civic in Auckland.
Aotearoa Music Awards 2026 Finalists
NZ On Air Te Tino Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year
MĀ –
Blame It On The Weather
Marlon Williams –
Te Whare Tīwekaweka
Reb Fountain –
How Love Bends
Tami Neilson –
Neon Cowgirl
The Beths –
Straight Line Was A Lie
Troy Kingi –
Troy Kingi Presents: Night Lords
Spotify Te Tino Waiata o te Tau | Single of the Year
Alien Weaponry – ‘Mau Moko’
Hori Shaw & Te Wehi – ‘Ready to Ride’
Marlon Williams – ‘Aua Atu Rā’
Tami Neilson – ‘Neon Cowgirl’ (feat. Neil Finn)
The Phoenix Foundation – ‘Vampire Class’
There’s A Tuesday – ‘Margo’
Te Tino Kāhui Manu Taki o te Tau | Best Group
Dick Move –
Dream, Believe, Achieve
Ringlets –
The Lord Is My German Shepherd (Time for Walkies)
The Beths –
Straight Line Was A Lie
The Beths.
Supplied / Frances Carter
Te Tino Reo o te Tau | Best Solo Artist
Marlon Williams –
Te Whare Tīwekaweka
Tami Neilson –
Neon Cowgirl
Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo
Marlon Williams –
Te Whare Tīwekaweka
MOHI –
‘Ka Rea’ (feat. Pare)
Nikau Grace –
‘He Aha Te Aha’ (feat. Te Haka o Ngāti Whakaue)
Rob Ruha, Troy Kingi, Kaylee Bell –
‘Matariki Hunga Nui’
Stan Walker –
‘Mō Āke Tonu’ (feat. Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke)
Te Māngai Pāho Te Manu Taki Māori o te Tau | Best Māori Artist
Hori Shaw – ‘I Know A Place’, ‘Ready To Ride’ (w. Te Wehi), ‘Catch A Wave’
MĀ –
Blame It On The Weather
Marlon Williams –
Te Whare Tīwekaweka
Stan Walker – ‘Bulletproof’, ‘Soul Deep’, ‘Could You Be Loved’ – from Live From Parachute Studios, 2025
TAWAZ – ‘Tuituia Rā’ (w. Chris Tamwoy & Marei), ‘E Ipo’ (w. Mereana & HERA), ‘Te Wahine’ (w. Emily Wurramara)
Te Wehi – ‘Ready To Ride’ (w. Hori Shaw), ‘Unfortunately’, ‘Raining’, ‘Didn’t Change A Thing’, ‘OH AH’, ‘Far Far Away’, ‘Light Up’, ‘Masterly Man’
Ōpōtiki-based artist Hori Shaw won breakthrough artist of the year at Aotearoa Music Awards 2025, held on 29 May at the Auckland Viaduct Events Centre.
Stijl / James Ensing-Trussell
Te Manu Taki Whanokē o te Tau | Best Alternative Artist
Grecco Romank –
Arts Colony
MĀ –
Blame It On The Weather
Te Manu Taki Tuauki o te Tau | Best Classical Artist
Jade String Quartet & Anthony Ritchie –
Melencolia
Te Manu Taki Tuawhenua o te Tau | Best Country Music Artist
Jenny Mitchell –
Forest House
Tami Neilson –
Neon Cowgirl
Country music star Tami Neilson at the Aotearoa Music Awards 2025.
James Ensing-Trussell
Te Manu Taki Tāhiko o te Tau | Best Electronic Artist
Caru & Brandn Shiraz –
Back 2 Back
Sanoi –
Augenblick: Side A
Te Manu Taki Ahurea o te Tau | Best Folk Artist
Mel Parsons – ‘Don’t Leave the Light On’, ‘Be Here Now’, ‘Brick By Brick’, ‘Post High Slide’
Nadia Reid –
Enter Now Brightness
Te Manu Taki Ātete o te Tau | Best Hip Hop Artist
Diggy Dupé & choicevaughan –
Brown Velvet
Troy Kingi –
Troy Kingi Presents: Night Lords
Te Manu Taki Tautito o te Tau | Best Jazz Artist
Clear Path Ensemble –
Black Sand
Darren Pickering Small Worlds –
Three
Louisa Williamson –
Groundwork
Te Manu Taki Arotini o te Tau | Best Pop Artist
BENEE –
Ur an Angel I’m Just Particles
Benee performs at Laneway Music Festival 2026.
RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly
Te Manu Taki Rakapīoi / Rakatū Pāorooro o te Tau | Best Rock / Metal Artist
Beastwars –
The Ship // The Sea
Dick Move –
Dream, Believe, Achieve
Te Manu Taki Taketake o te Tau | Best Roots Artist
Hori Shaw – ‘I Know A Place’, ‘Ready To Ride’ (w. Te Wehi), ‘Catch A Wave’
Te Wehi – ‘Ready To Ride’ (w. Hori Shaw), ‘Unfortunately’, ‘Raining’, ‘Didn’t Change A Thing’, ‘OH AH’, ‘Far Far Away’, ‘Light Up’, ‘Masterly Man’
Three Houses Down – Lovers Roots
Te Manu Taki Manako o te Tau | Best Soul/RnB Artist
Sam V –
Take A Chance On V: Deluxe
Te Taumata o te Toi | Best Album Artwork
Elliot O’Donnell, Jaime Robertson –
(Sola Rosa) New Tomorrows
Laura Williams –
ANITYA (Tom Scott)
Nick Keller –
(Beastwars) The Ship // The Sea
Te Taumata o te Pūkenga Oro | Best Engineer
Ben Lawson –
ANITYA (Tom Scott)
James Goldsmith –
(Beastwars) The Ship // The Sea
Mark Perkins –
Te Whare Tīwekaweka (Marlon Williams) NZ On Air
Te Taumata o te Ataata | Best Music Video Content
Stan Walker & Abe Mora – Mō Āke Tonu (Stan Walker feat. Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke)
Stella Reid – ‘Scared Old Men’ (Dick Move)
Tom Grut – ‘Ed’s Sun’ (Aidan Fine)
Te Taumata o te Kaiwhakaputa | Best Producer
Ben Lawson –
(Tom Scott) ANITYA
Leroy Clampitt – ‘Pussy Palace’, ‘Sleepwalking’, ‘Fruity Loops’, ‘Beg For Me’ (Lily Allen)
Marlon Williams, Mark Perkins –
(Marlon Williams) Te Whare Tīwekaweka