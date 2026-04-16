Marlon Williams, Lorde, Tami Neilson: Aotearoa Music Awards 2026 finalists revealed

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Folk singer Marlon Williams signs off his final months in the spotlight with a swag of seven nominations at the 2026 Aotearoa Music Awards.

Williams first fully te reo Māori album Te Whare Tīwekaweka is up for album of the year, and songs ‘Aua Atu Rā’; and ‘Te Tino Reo o te Tau‘ are nominated for single of the year.

The 2025 Silver Scroll winner is up for artist of the year, as well as best producer alongside Mark Perkins. He is also a finalist for Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo, which recognises albums or singles with at least half te reo Māori content.

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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