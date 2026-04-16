Investment strengthens resilience for two Tākitimu marae

Source: New Zealand Government

Two Hawke’s Bay marae damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle will be rebuilt in safer locations following a $27.6 million Government investment, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says.

Through the Whenua Māori and Marae Pathway, the Government has approved

$11.54 million for Petāne Marae and $16.06 million for Tangoio Marae to relocate and rebuild after both sites were severely affected by flooding in 2023.

“Marae play a vital role in supporting whānau and communities, particularly during

emergencies,” Mr Potaka says.

“During Cyclone Gabrielle and other severe weather events we saw marae step up to provide shelter, food and care for whānau and the wider community.

“This investment provides certainty for trustees and whānau so they can rebuild in safer locations and continue serving their communities for generations to come.” Petāne Marae has selected 253 Onehunga Road, north of Napier, as the location for its new marae, with design work currently underway.

Following land acquisition and site assessments, 139 Beach Road in Tangoio has

been identified as the preferred location for Tangoio Marae.

“Marae are a key part of how communities respond during emergencies. Relocating

and rebuilding these marae will strengthen resilience across Hawke’s Bay.”

Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread damage across the region in February 2023. Petāne and Tangoio Marae were later assessed as Category 3, meaning the original sites face unacceptable future risk from flooding or landslides.