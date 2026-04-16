Investment strengthens resilience for two Tākitimu marae

Source: New Zealand Government
Two Hawke’s Bay marae damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle will be rebuilt in safer locations following a $27.6 million Government investment, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says.
Through the Whenua Māori and Marae Pathway, the Government has approved
$11.54 million for Petāne Marae and $16.06 million for Tangoio Marae to relocate and rebuild after both sites were severely affected by flooding in 2023.
“Marae play a vital role in supporting whānau and communities, particularly during
emergencies,” Mr Potaka says.
“During Cyclone Gabrielle and other severe weather events we saw marae step up to provide shelter, food and care for whānau and the wider community.
“This investment provides certainty for trustees and whānau so they can rebuild in safer locations and continue serving their communities for generations to come.” Petāne Marae has selected 253 Onehunga Road, north of Napier, as the location for its new marae, with design work currently underway.
Following land acquisition and site assessments, 139 Beach Road in Tangoio has
been identified as the preferred location for Tangoio Marae.
“Marae are a key part of how communities respond during emergencies. Relocating
and rebuilding these marae will strengthen resilience across Hawke’s Bay.”
Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread damage across the region in February 2023. Petāne and Tangoio Marae were later assessed as Category 3, meaning the original sites face unacceptable future risk from flooding or landslides.
Note to editors
Background:
- Cyclone Gabrielle hit Hawke’s Bay on 14 February 2023, with record rainfall,
- Six Māori communities in Hawke’s Bay were severely affected by the weather event: Tangoio, Petāne, Waiohiki, Ōmāhu, Moteo, and Pōrangahau.
- Two of the marae in these communities – Petāne and Tangoio, sustained significant damage during the weather event.
- The Petane and Tangoio marae were later assessed as Category 3 — meaning they face unacceptable and unmitigable risk to life from future flooding or landslides. Homes and community facilities in these areas were not considered safe to rebuild.
- As part of the Whenua Māori and Marae Pathway (WMMP) process, trustees for both marae entered into a Relationship and Funding Agreement with the Government and National Infrastructure Funding and Financing (NIFF) to relocate and rebuild the marae.
- The WMMP is jointly overseen by the Ministers of Finance, Emergency Management and Recovery, Māori Development, and Māori Crown Relations. Its purpose is to support the relocation of marae and culturally significant assets that have become unsafe due to land instability, inundation, or structural compromise.