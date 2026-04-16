‘I was too scared… too angry’: Confronting a life-changing crash decades on

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

When 16-year-old Sally Wenley – a top sports student at a Havelock North boarding school in 1987 – returned as a paraplegic after a fatal school bus crash, it was strangely quiet.

“No one spoke about it,” Wenley tells Nine to Noon. “It was just quite bizarre. I tried my best to fit in. But it was just horrific going back there and seeing all the girls in the sports fields, and just not knowing what to do or what to say or how I should react. So I just charged on as all of them did.”

Nearly 40 years later, the award-winning RNZ journalist examines the crash that killed two students, two teachers and the driver, and why it was never acknowledged when the students returned.

Before the crash, Wenley was captain of her school’s First Eleven teams for cricket and hockey, top of the squash ladder and training for her first triathlon.

Supplied via Massey University Press

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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