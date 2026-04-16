MIL OSIAM-NCAsiaAsia PacificAustraliaCTFDJFEducationHousingKBMIL NZ OSIMIL OSI - New ZealandNew ZealandRadio New Zealand How white should your teeth actually be? By MIL OSI - April 16, 2026 0 1 Source: Radio New Zealand You don’t have to look far to find seemingly perfect white smiles — especially if you spend time on social media. It may have you second-guessing the appearance of your own teeth in the bathroom mirror. But there are many variations of what is considered “natural” white. How our teeth appear in the mirror, or even in photos, may not be an accurate picture of their true colour, according to experts. Unsplash / A.C. – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand