Experienced fisherman drowned after being swept into ‘rough’ sea, hitting head on rocks

Source: Radio New Zealand

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A Southland fisherman drowned after being swept into the sea by a wave and hitting his head on rocks at Slope Point, a coroner has found.

Stanley Chung-Chi Tsoi, 47, was fishing with a friend from rocks on the shore of Southland on the afternoon of 3 October 2023 when he was struck by a large wave and washed into the sea.

A boat recovered his body a short time later nearly a mile offshore.

Coroner Emma Hoskin ruled Tsoi hit his head on the rocks and was knocked unconscious causing him to drown.

“As his friend described it, a wave came over the rocks with water above the height of his knees and he looked up and Stanley was gone. He saw Stanley in the sea, face up but unresponsive, and being dragged out by the currents,” Coroner Hoskin said.

The location was familiar to both men and Tsoi had fished there many times before.

“That afternoon the weather was calm and fine with a light breeze. The sea was described as rough,” Hoskin said.

Tsoi was not wearing a life jacket at the time and was reportedly a strong swimmer, she said.

He had died while fishing at a high-risk location where other rock-fishermen had previously died, Hoskin said.

“The dangers of rock-fishing have been well publicised in the media and in previous coronial cases. As recently as August 2025 a coroner recommended an urgent law change to make wearing life jackets mandatory for all rock-fishermen,” she said.

“As the Surf Lifesaving New Zealand website clearly states ‘rock-fishing has been the highest risk activity for coastal fatal drownings in previous years’.”

Coroner Hoskin said it was not necessary to make any formal recommendations.

But she repeated the safety messages for rock-fishers on the Surf Lifesaving NZ website:

Know how to float, including always wearing a life jacket and taking a floatation device;

Find the safest place, including being alert for large waves;

If in doubt, stay out;

Take care of yourself and others;

Know how to get help.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand