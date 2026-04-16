Defence News – Pacific co-operation: New Zealand Defence Force and Papua New Guinea

Source: New Zealand Defence Force

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) C-130J Hercules will deliver aid supplies to Papua New Guinea following the recent cyclone, while another New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) contingent has arrived in Port Moresby to carry out a range of activities with the country’s military and other agencies.

The C-130J left RNZAF Base Auckland this morning with humanitarian supplies provided by New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to support Papua New Guinea’s response to Tropical Cyclone Maila.

Papua New Guinea and New Zealand authorities are working together to arrange distribution of the supplies to communities impacted by the severe weather event.

Yesterday, the Royal New Zealand Navy’s HMNZS Canterbury delivered two RNZAF NH90 helicopters and crew as well as personnel from the NZDF’s Deployable Joint Interagency Task Force (DJIATF), who specialise in working with partner agencies and nations to respond rapidly to unplanned and evolving events.

NZDF personnel will spend up to three weeks in Papua New Guinea, with the helicopter contingent focusing on professional integration and cooperation with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF), and the DJIATF group collaborating with government agencies.

The RNZAF last deployed helicopters to train in Papua New Guinea in 2025 and Commander Joint Forces New Zealand, Major General Rob Krushka, said the NZDF appreciated the chance to work with the PNGDF again so soon.

“Canterbury’s planned passage to Singapore for maintenance has provided us with a welcome opportunity to move our NH90s, crew and DJIATF personnel to undertake another collaboration with the PNGDF,” he said.

“As a Pacific nation, New Zealand has a shared commitment to humanitarian aid and disaster responses, and regional security.

“Training with the PNGDF means we can continue to strengthen our trusted relationships, develop shared procedures and confirm the practical interoperability that’s required when we’re called to work together.

“We appreciate every opportunity to partner with Papua New Guinea.”