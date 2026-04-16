Black Ferns stick with same side as they seek to get one back over Canada

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Coach Whitney Hansen has named an unchanged team to take on Canada in Kansas City on Saturday with prop Tanya Kalounivale on the bench after being cleared to play.

There are no personnel or positional changes to the side that defeated United States 48-15 in the Pacific Four series opener in Sacramento last weekend.

Props Chryss Viliko and Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu start alongside hooker Georgia Ponsonby, with Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Laura Bayfield the locks.

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Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu and Kaipo Olsen-Baker remain in the loose forwards.

Maia Joseph is at halfback inside co-captain and first-five Ruahei Demant. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i and Amy Du’Plessis start in the midfield.

Mererangi Paul, who scored a hattrick against the US, remains on the right wing, with Ayesha Leti-I’iga on the left. Renee Holmes stays at fullback.

Maddison Robinson, Mia Anderson, Tara Turner and Justine McGregor are set to come off the bench for their second caps. Vici-Rose Green, Kalounivale and Hannah King are also in the reserves.

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Kalounivale was sent off during the Pacific Four series opener last weekend for a dangerous cleanout contact at a ruck.

She was initially yellow carded with the card later upgraded to red.

A disciplinary hearing on Wednesday determined that the action did not warrant a red card, making her available for selection.

Canada, currently ranked second in the world, last faced the Black Ferns in last year’s Rugby World Cup semi-final in England which ended in a 34-19 heartbreak for the Kiwis.

Previous to that, the Black Ferns drew 27-27 during the second round of Pacific Four Series in 2025.

Hansen said New Zealand were seeking to improve their discipline after copping three cards against the US.

“Our focus is on us and the upcoming opportunity to refine our rugby identity. We know Canada are a physical and accurate side, and we’re looking forward to matching the intensity to put on a consistent, disciplined performance we can be proud of.

“Both teams are coming off the back of growing performances, so fans in the USA and back home can expect an entertaining contest.”

Black Ferns v Canada (Test caps)

1. Chryss Viliko (20)

2. Georgia Ponsonby (38)

3. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu (4)

4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (39)

5. Laura Bayfield (7)

6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (36)

7. Kennedy Tukuafu (35) – co-captain

8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker (17)

9. Maia Joseph (17)

10. Ruahei Demant (52) – co-captain

11. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (31)

12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt (30)

13. Amy Du’Plessis (23)

14. Mererangi Paul (15)

15. Renee Holmes (30)

16. Vici-Rose Green (6)

17. Maddison Robinson (1)

18. Tanya Kalounivale (28)

19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu (8)

20. Mia Anderson (1)

21. Tara Turner (1)

22. Hannah King (11)

23. Justine McGregor (1)

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand