Black Fern Tanya Kalounivale has red card overturned

Source: Radio New Zealand

www.photosport.nz

Black Ferns front rower Tanya Kalounivale has escaped any further punishment and is free to play against Canada this weekend.

Kalounivale was sent off in last weekend’s opening Pacific Four Series game against the United States in Sacramento for a dangerous cleanout.

The prop was yellow-carded for head contact which was upgraded to red with the TMO declaring it had “a high degree of danger.”

However an independent Disciplinary Committee determined that a red card was not warranted.

The incident was automatically reviewed by an independent Foul Play Review Committee which decided to refer the matter for a full disciplinary hearing.

“Having reviewed the available footage and additional angles, the Committee determined that the action did not warrant a red card,” World Rugby said in a statement.

“The Committee found that there was not a high degree of danger in the action and therefore, under the Head Contact Process, a red card should not have been issued.

“The player is therefore free to play.”

New Zealand, who beat the USA 48-15, take on world number two Canada in Kansas City this weekend.

It is the first time the two sides have met since Canada beat the Black Ferns in the World Cup semi-finals last year.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand