61-year-old facing charges over anti-Indian graffiti in Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

A Papatoetoe man has been arrested over violent, anti-Indian graffiti that was found in Auckland.

The message, which incited violence against the Indian community, was first spotted on Saturday near Papatoetoe Central School.

Another piece of graffiti with the same message was found inside a public toilet in Royal Oak.

The 61-year-old has been charged with offensive behaviour and wilful damage.

Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Dave Christoffersen said a local man was arrested on Thursday, and is due in Manukau District Court later in the day.

“Given the threatening nature of the graffiti, our team has been making enquiries throughout the week which has led to a quick arrest,” he said.

Inspector Christoffersen said police were aware the incident had caused concern for communities.

“I can reassure the community that we have assessed this particular event as an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the community.

“We have made this assessment with information obtained through the investigation and after interviewing the man who has been charged.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand