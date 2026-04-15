Volunteers work to save eels trapped in mud of dried-up Pukepuke Lagoon

Source: Radio New Zealand

About 3000 eels rescued from dried-out coastal Manawatū lake

Hundreds of dead eels remain on the muddy lake bed

Call for investigation into what’s happened at Pukepuke Lagoon

Iwi volunteers are desperately working to save as many eels as they can from a dried-up lake bed in coastal Manawatū.

After rain this week, it’s tough work. What was until the weekend dry dirt is now a thick muddy sludge where each step requires effort – and balance.

The rescue operation at Pukepuke Lagoon began late last week, and since then, an estimated 3000 eels have since been moved into waterways elsewhere.

Iwi are calling for an investigation into how it happened.

Supplied

‘An absolute tragedy’

About this time of year, thousands of longfin eels – tuna – make their way to the sea before heading to the Pacific Ocean to spawn.

Instead, at Pukepuke Lagoon, between Himatangi and Tangimoana, just to the west of nearby State Highway 1, they’re trapped in the mud, dying.

“We’re just back to assess the lake, see what’s happening with the water levels in here and if there’s any more movement with the eels themselves,” volunteer rescuer Justin Tamihana said

Tamihana, of Ngā Hapū o Himatangi, comprising Ngāti Rākau, Ngāti Te Au and Ngāti Tūranga, is one of about a dozen people at the lake when RNZ visited this week.

RNZ / Jimmy Ellingham

At the weekend, about 40 people responded to the call for help to save as many eels as possible after the Department of Conservation notified local iwi about what had happened.

The lake is on conservation land, where the rescue work is still going on and could do for some days.

“Part of the process today is trying to recover as many live tuna as we can locate and just getting them to a safer place to release and prolong their life,” Tamihana said, as he held two live tuna in a plastic bucket, while scouring the approximately 15 hectares of lake bed.

“We’re just concerned about the multi-generational loss of tuna in here. We have found tuna of all sizes, from large adults right down to the very smallest juveniles.”

They were caked in mud when Tamihana pulled them free, and showing only faint flickers of life, but seemed to improve when he washed off the mud in a puddle.

Tiana Meroiti also found a live eel.

“Luckily, it was still moving. We will relocate it to a better spot. I’m not too sure where we’ll end up putting it, but just somewhere obviously better than here.”

RNZ / Jimmy Ellingham

The area is littered with hundreds of dead eels and dead fish, which birds are picking over.

Tamihana said it was a devastating sight.

“I’m a customary fisherman and so this for me is gutting. I’m actively out there fishing every year.

“It’s a huge sense of loss. For those that have been raised out here and been a part of the lake this is a tragedy, an absolute tragedy,” he said.

“Standing here looking around me right now there’s probably 100 dead ones [eels] and it doesn’t include what you can’t see under the ground.

“When we were removing tuna from under the soil we were finding both live and dead tuna together under the ground, and a lot of tuna seemed to have lost their natural protection of their layer of slime, which is really bad.”

RNZ / Jimmy Ellingham

Rescues still the focus

Hayden Turoa, also of Ngā Hapā o Himatangi, said the rescue work wasn’t over, although it was likely the population of kākahi – freshwater mussels – was wiped out.

“All of our iwi had a strong response, and showed up in force and done as best as we could to look after it.

“The priority is still focusing on loss of life. At this point we don’t know what’s gone on.”

Turoa and chairman of Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa Pahia Turia are hoping an investigation will find the cause of the water draining, and ways to improve the lake’s health.

A report by a consultant for DOC in 2018 said the lake dried out about once a decade on average, but didn’t provide further information.

Turia said he doubted it was simply a natural occurrence after a dry period, due to the changes down the years in surrounding land.

“We’re guessing the lake was probably empty for at least a week.

“I think if it had gone any longer then we probably wouldn’t have got any of them [eels]. Let’s just hope that we can try and find out what’s actually happened here.”

RNZ / Jimmy Ellingham

Council staff notice low water levels in area

Horizons Regional Council chief executive Michael McCartney said officials acknowledged the impact.

“Situations like these are confronting, and the harm to taonga species is something none of us want to see.”

Horizons staff discovered the situation on Thursday and while the rescue operation was iwi led, council staff were at the site to try to work out what happened.

“This includes investigating a weir in the area, which is important to maintain the water level. Staff found no signs of the weir being tampered with.

“Horizons staff have noted the coastal area along the west coast of the Horizons Region has been drying out during the past few months.

“Field staff have noticed several other lakes, such as Lake Dudding and Lake Herbert, have been very low.”

McCartney said council staff were gathering information on the historical regularity of such situations, as well as about conditions in the lead up to this month.

DOC operations manager for Manawatū, Moana Smith-Dunlop, said: “Our immediate collective priority is to protect and care for surviving tuna and other wildlife to the greatest extent possible.

“DOC will continue to work in partnership with iwi and agencies, providing technical advice, logistical support, and fulfilling its statutory responsibilities.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand