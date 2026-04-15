Tony Balfour Appointed as Chair of the New Zealand Lotteries Commission Board

Source: New Zealand Government

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden has today announced Tony Balfour as the new Chair of the New Zealand Lotteries Commission Board.

“Tony Balfour will join the New Zealand Lotteries Commission Board on 1 May, following the retirement of Mark Todd on 30 April,” says Ms van Velden.

“Mr Balfour brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the role, with a distinguished career spanning governance, business strategy, and community engagement. He also brings strong commercial acumen and executive level experience.

“His appointment ensures strong and effective leadership within the Commission, which plays a vital role in supporting community initiatives through lottery funding.

“The New Zealand Lotteries Commission is committed to operating with integrity and transparency, and Mr Balfour’s leadership will further enhance its ability to meet these goals.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark Todd for his service over the past seven years, and for chairing the Board since 2024. I wish him all the very best.”

MIL OSI