Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2026 – The Work Project (TWP) has announced the opening of a new floor at Parkview Square Singapore, expanding its luxury coworking and meeting room offerings to one of the city’s most iconic Art Deco-inspired landmarks at the Bugis fringe of the CBD.

The Work Project Opens New Floor at Parkview Square

The Work Project at Parkview Square: A New Landmark for Premium Coworking



TWP’s newest space occupies Level 7 of Parkview Square, located at the Bugis fringe of Singapore’s Central Business District. Building on its existing presence at Level 10, this expansion deepens TWP’s footprint within one of the city’s most architecturally celebrated addresses and reinforces its commitment to design excellence and premium hospitality.

Parkview Square, distinguished by its cinematic Art Deco-inspired facade and home to the renowned Atlas Bar, provides a compelling backdrop for TWP’s vision of a refined, future-ready work environment tailored for forward-thinking businesses and global teams.

Sheena Goh, Head of Sales of The Work Project said: “Parkview Square stands out from the rest of the buildings in the vicinity by being intentionally historic and cinematic, housing the famous Atlas Bar. Our TWP office in Parkview is designed with the Art Deco inspired designs in mind, catering to the increasing demand for premium and sophisticated workspaces in an iconic building.”

Premium Workspaces and Meeting Rooms Designed for Singapore’s Most Discerning Businesses



The Work Project at Parkview Square offers a curated range of workspace solutions, including private offices, dedicated desks, and collaborative areas. Thoughtfully designed with high-quality materials, ergonomic furnishings, and Art Deco-inspired aesthetics, the space reflects TWP’s hallmark approach to luxurious and functional work environments.

The floor also features fully equipped meeting rooms available for rental, serving as a premium meeting space for businesses across Singapore. For enterprises and entrepreneurs seeking a quality coworking space in Bugis, TWP at Parkview Square offers a well-appointed address supported by the brand’s established approach to workspace design and member experience.

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