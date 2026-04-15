Offender in the doghouse after vehicle theft

Source: New Zealand Police

A man who stole a vehicle with a dog inside and drove dangerously across Auckland will now face court.

Police were called to Lincoln Street, Ponsonby at around 1pm on Wednesday after a dog walker’s vehicle was stolen.

Inside was Otis, the Border Collie.

Auckland City East Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Tony Ngau Chun, says the vehicle was initially sighted travelling in Onehunga.

“Spikes were deployed, but the driver increased his speed and continued northbound.

“Cameras monitored the vehicle as it was driven dangerously at high speeds and overtook other vehicles,” he says.

The vehicle was tracked to Mount Wellington, where a Police unit signalled for the driver to stop, but he failed to comply. Police did not pursue the vehicle.

Members of the public witnessed the dangerous driving and assisted Police by indicating the vehicle’s direction of travel.

The vehicle was quickly located at a nearby property.

“A cordon was established, and the offender was located.

“Despite an outfit change, the man was confirmed to be the driver, and he was arrested,” Senior Sergeant Ngau Chun says.

As for Otis, he was found safe and well after his journey across the city.

“Otis was reunited with his dog walker, who was very happy to see him.

“The driver put himself and the public at serious risk with his driving, and it was incredibly fortunate this did not end in tragedy,” Senior Sergeant Ngau Chun says.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, failing to stop, and driving while disqualified.

He will appear in Auckland District Court today.

ENDS

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police

MIL OSI