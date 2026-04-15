Lisa Carrington pregnant, still aiming to compete at LA Olympics

Source: Radio New Zealand

Iain McGregor / www.photosport.nz

The country’s most successful Olympian, Dame Lisa Carrington, is pregnant with her first child.

However, in making the announcement on social media on Wednesday Carrington said the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 remained her goal.

“This is some of the greatest news I’ve ever shared… Bucky and I are expecting!,” Carrington said in her post.

“We are so ready for this next chapter and couldn’t be more excited to begin our journey into parenthood.”

Dame Lisa said the baby was due in September and the couple would not be finding out if it was a boy or a girl.

“Pregnancy so far has been a real learning curve – but feeling very lucky and very excited for what’s to come.”

While the Olympics were still in her mind “right now, my focus is on navigating this pregnancy”.

She intended to race at the World Cups in Europe in May but not at the world championships or any other event after the World Cup ones.

“And yes, @cavoodle_colin is very excited about becoming a big brother,” she said.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand