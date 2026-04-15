Injured teen star Sam Ruthe won’t be rushed back onto the track

Source: Radio New Zealand
No time frame yet on a possible return to the track for teen running star Sam Ruthe.
The 17 year old revealed at the weekend that he had suffered a stress fracture in his leg.
It put into doubt his plan for the year which included the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July followed by the world under-20 championships in the United States.
His father Ben Ruthe said Sam’s team have had a chance to review his medical status and complete a recovery plan back to fitness.
“The nature of the injury to his Fibula means that Sam will have a full recovery without any lasting impact to his running career,” Ben Ruthe said in a statement.
The teenager is being treated by High Performance New Zealand Doctor Dan Exeter and Tauranga based Physiotherapist Leanna Veale along with with his coach Craig Kirkwood.
His father said his son’s recovery includes swimming and biking before the introduction of “load bearing exercise moving through to jogging.”
Ben Ruthe said the aim is for a full recovery rather than rushing back to training.
“It means no decisions have been made around the upcoming northern hemisphere track season at this time.”
Ruthe has broken a a number of records over the last year including Sir John Walker’s long-standing national mile record when he clocked 3min 48.88sec at an indoor meet in Boston in February.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand