Injured teen star Sam Ruthe won’t be rushed back onto the track

Source: Radio New Zealand

PHOTOSPORT

No time frame yet on a possible return to the track for teen running star Sam Ruthe.

The 17 year old revealed at the weekend that he had suffered a stress fracture in his leg.

It put into doubt his plan for the year which included the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July followed by the world under-20 championships in the United States.

His father Ben Ruthe said Sam’s team have had a chance to review his medical status and complete a recovery plan back to fitness.

“The nature of the injury to his Fibula means that Sam will have a full recovery without any lasting impact to his running career,” Ben Ruthe said in a statement.

The teenager is being treated by High Performance New Zealand Doctor Dan Exeter and Tauranga based Physiotherapist Leanna Veale along with with his coach Craig Kirkwood.

Photo / Andrew Cornaga

His father said his son’s recovery includes swimming and biking before the introduction of “load bearing exercise moving through to jogging.”

Ben Ruthe said the aim is for a full recovery rather than rushing back to training.

“It means no decisions have been made around the upcoming northern hemisphere track season at this time.”

Ruthe has broken a a number of records over the last year including Sir John Walker’s long-standing national mile record when he clocked 3min 48.88sec at an indoor meet in Boston in February.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand