Football Ferns beat Papua New Guinea – Fifa Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers final

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

The Football Ferns have beaten Papua New Guinea 1-0 to claim their spot at the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

It will be the seventh World Cup appearance for the Ferns.

As co-hosts of the 2023 event, the Football Ferns did not have to go through qualification.

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Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand