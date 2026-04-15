Football Ferns beat Papua New Guinea – Fifa Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers final

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Katie Kitching of New Zealand celebrates her goal against Papua New Guinea. Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

The Football Ferns have beaten Papua New Guinea 1-0 to claim their spot at the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

It will be the seventh World Cup appearance for the Ferns.

As co-hosts of the 2023 event, the Football Ferns did not have to go through qualification.

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Deven Jackson Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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