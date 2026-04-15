‘Dark day’ for Pacific rugby as Moana Pasifika set to disband

Source: Radio New Zealand

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The Moana Pasifika dream is dead.

After five years in Super Rugby, the franchise confirmed on Wednesday it had made the “difficult and heartbreaking decision” to disband at the end of the 2026 season due to financial pressures and structural challenges.

It followed reports Moana’s Pasifika’s owner, the Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) were cutting ties with the club in the face of a $10 million funding shortfall.

From the outset, Moana faced an uphill battle.

The franchise struggled to secure a consistent home base in Auckland and managed just two matches in the Pacific Islands in five seasons – a key pillar of its identity.

On the field, talent retention proved equally difficult, with stars like Timoci Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua and Kyren Taumoefolau all poached by rival New Zealand teams.

Their inspirational coach was promoted to national duty.

And in an eerie omen, the stadium lights went on out on the side at Albany as they fought to get off the bottom of the ladder in their round seven clash against the Highlanders.

Part of the game ‘killed’

Ken Laban said Moana’s demise is a tragedy for the game.

Laban, New Zealand’s first Pasifika mayor and renowned rugby commentator, put the blame squarely on the shoulders of the global governing body and NZ Rugby.

“They need to stop saying that they’re about growing the game because they’re not. They’ve just killed part of it,” said Laban, the mayor of Lower Hutt.

He added the powers that be should be held accountable.

“I cannot for the life of me follow the logic of how everybody says they’re committed to the growth of the game and expanding the game’s global footprint, how they think they can achieve that by taking teams away from Super Rugby. It’s an absolute setback for the game and for the people involved.

“If New Zealand Rugby and World Rugby are as committed as they say they are to Pasifika rugby, they would have prevented this. They have the financial influence and the financial power to be able to keep the team alive for three or four years, give them the necessary support, and don’t just expect that the Pasifika community are capable of doing that because that’s why they find themselves in the position they are in now.

“It’s a position that everybody knew they were in when they conceived this concept five years ago. So absolutely those people should be responsible. They say that they’re dedicated to the growth of the game, but their walk doesn’t match the talk, does it?”

The disbandment of the franchise will leave around 60 players and staff without jobs, and Laban believed the cultural loss is just as significant.

“The work that they’ve done to import cultural aspects of the countries that make up the franchise and how they’ve been able to use their profile and use the game as a platform to promote culture, promote language, keep the history alive. Obviously there’s extreme disappointment and I feel their disappointment as well, facing an uncertain future.”

Laban said he saw exactly how Moana would be treated going forward after the transfers of Tavatavanawai and Aumua.

Photo/RNZ/Supplied

“The NZRU had the power and the influence to stop that, but they allowed those players to go. They made the other franchises stronger, significantly weakened the Moana Pasifika. Those are the kinds of decisions that don’t match what they were saying in terms of establishing a Pasifika brand, and ensuring that it can be as competitive as possible. As we speak, the New Zealand and Australian franchises will be on their phones to the player managers. They will be circling around trying to get the best of those players that they can for their own franchises next week and they won’t give a toss, as the New Zealand Rugby Union has shown.”

He said the community would be significantly impacted.

“For many Pasifika players, this was their pathway to get exposed to elite rugby. It was a celebration of talent, of culture, and of the Pacific history, which is valued and respected immensely around the world. So from a cultural and social point of view, it’s a significant setback.”

Is there hope?

While Moana Pasifika’s announcement carried a sense of finality, NZ Rugby said the door may not be completely closed.

In a statement, the national body hinted other parties were working to keep the club afloat.

“We are aware there may be parties exploring financially viable and sustainable plans for the future of the team. NZR is open to engaging with those parties to discuss the club’s continued participation in Super Rugby Pacific.”

Moana Pasifika board director Sir Michael Jones, while not able to elaborate, reiterated that there may be hope.

“There is great work happening by key stakeholders to ensure MP around 2027 beyond.”

Jones previously served as Moana’s chairman.

Rivals respond

In their short existence Moana managed to carve out an intriguing rivalry with their cross-city brothers the Blues.

What began as a bit of friendly banter quickly escalated to something far more personal.

Umaga alleged the Blues wanted to see Moana fail, were not happy sharing a city, and did everything possible to block them playing in Auckland.

The Blues have continued to deny any off field rift, and on Wednesday expressed sadness over the situation.

Patrick Tuipulotu, whose brother Tito plays for Moana, said it was a loss to the competition.

“Very disappointing and I certainly feel for them. I suppose that was one of the risks that they posed at the start when Fijian Drua and Moana came in, so it’s a bit sad to see that come to fruition around the money side and not being able to come back next year, disappointing for that jersey.”

Tuipolotu denied the notion that the Blues wanted to see the franchise fold.

“We didn’t we want them out of the competition, I think you look at how we’ve played each other the last few years and I’ll certainly go back to the game in North Harbour last year where they beat us in the rivalry. That’s what makes the fans come and fans come and certainly miss that if they are, it’s not ideal for the rugby situation in New Zealand. I think we need them as much as they need us.”

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The 55-test All Black lock said they would welcome Moana players into the fold, but joked they would likely not be able to afford Ardie Savea.

“Oh, hell yeah. I’d love to see them. I suppose that’s positive of something like that happening, other guys go to other teams.”

Pasifika ‘crisis’

Aayden Clarke, who was integral to helping both Moana and the Fijian Drua get established, said it was a very dark day for Pasifika rugby.

“I think we’re in a crisis and it’s alarming to hear that it’s got to this level.”

The former chief executive of Pacific Rugby Players said Moana’s demise was a symptom of the bigger issues facing the game.

“Not all signs should be pointing at Moana Pasifika. There’s a number of factors probably at play. Super Rugby as a product has been battling lately. We’ve seen empty stadiums. We’ve seen the executive levels of New Zealand Rugby change. Young people’s eyes seem to be on NRL a lot these days and just the product is not pulling families into stadiums or onto the couches to switch on.”

He said there was still a lack of reciprocity between the Pacific Islands and Aotearoa.

“New Zealand going to have to decide pretty quickly how important the Pacific Island talent pool is to our rugby and that probably flows onto World Rugby as well.”

The franchise was founded to help give more Pacific players a pathway to pro rugby.

Miracle Fai’ilagi epitomised this purpose, as he was plucked from village rugby in Samoa to sign with Moana.

Clarke worries that players in the position that Fai’ilagi once was, would no longer get the opportunities for a better life.

“If we do not have this team anymore, where do those players come from? To me, it’s a global issue. We know, and every country knows the role that Pacific Island players play in each and every professional competition. So, this is not good news. I hope that the current powers at be are locking the doors and starting to have a really good look in the mirror.”

Supplied / Moana Pasifika

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand