Auckland population projected to reach 2 million by 2033 – Stats NZ news story

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Auckland population projected to reach 2 million by 2033 – news story

15 April 2026

International migration has become the main driver of population growth in Auckland, with 2 in 5 Aucklanders now born overseas.

“The Auckland population has doubled in size since the early 1980s, reaching 1.82 million in June 2025,” population estimates and projections spokesperson Clare Hendra said.

“The population is projected to reach 2 million people in 2033, though this milestone could be reached earlier or later, depending on levels of migration.”

By 2053, the population living in Auckland could number between 2.2 million and 2.7 million.

The Auckland population grew by an average of 1.7 percent a year between 2000 and 2025. Over the same period, the rest of New Zealand’s population grew by an average of 1.1 percent a year.