Aspire Secures Securities and Asset Management Licences from Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission

Source: Media Outreach
Regulatory milestone paves the way for launch of Aspire Yield, enabling businesses to earn attractive returns on idle cash balances
The licence marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion of financial services in Hong Kong, paving the way for the upcoming launch of Aspire Yield, an investment product designed to help businesses earn returns on their idle cash. Specifically, businesses in Hong Kong will be able to:
- Maximise returns – Earn yield on idle multi-currency balances through investments in highly rated, professional-grade money market funds.
- Maintain liquidity – Access funds without the rigid lock-up periods typically associated with traditional fixed deposits.
- Zero barriers to entry – With no minimum investment requirements, businesses can start with any amount.
Hashtag: #Aspire
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About Aspire
Aspire is the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses globally, which has helped over 50,000 companies save time and money with international payments, treasury, expense, payable, and receivable management solutions – accessible via a single, user-friendly account. Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire has 600+ employees across nine countries, clients in 30+ markets, and is backed by global top-tier VCs, including Sequoia, Lightspeed, Y-Combinator, Tencent, and PayPal.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.