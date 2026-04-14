Slip blocks road in Muriwai, West Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

Auckland Council says geotechnical assessments are underway at the site of a slip in Muriwai, west of Auckland.

Fire and Emergency was notified of the slip on Domain Crescent at 2.49pm on Tuesday.

The council’s general manager of engineering, assets and technical advisory, Paul Klinac said the slip had partially blocked the road and had been coned off.

He said the road was still passable and FENZ had since left the scene.

“Auckland Transport has also despatched a team to assess the site and a further geotechnical assessment will be carried out in the morning.”

Two volunteer Muriwai firefighters, Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg, died after being hit by a landslide on Motutara Road during Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand