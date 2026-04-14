Senior police staffer ‘under assessment’ after internet use audit

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

A senior police staffer’s internet usage is “under assessment” relating to potential misuse following an audit of senior staff and leaders in wake of the Jevon McSkimming scandal.

There have been 19 police staff investigated in total to date following audits of internet use, four of whom have resigned.

RNZ earlier revealed that the police’s Executive Leadership Team (ELT) had agreed to look at internet usage for staff in senior leadership positions over a 12-month period.

The audit followed a rapid review of staff internet usage sparked by McSkimming’s resignation as Deputy Commissioner after child sexual exploitation and bestiality material were found on his work devices.

RNZ / Mark Papalii

RNZ has obtained a series of emails in relation to the audit of senior leaders under the OIA.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

This includes an email from Chambers to senior leaders on 1 December last year.

In the email, Chambers said the ELT had agreed to additional internet usage checks over all existing staff in senior leadership positions.

“This will include myself as Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, Executive Directors, District Commanders, Directors, and the leadership of the Firearms Safety Authority and Next Generational Critical Comms (NGCC).

“These audits will check staff internet usage and search histories on police devices for the past 12 months.”

Those who were in contention to be Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners had already undergone an “extensive audit” as part of the selection process, Chambers said.

In response to questions from RNZ, police’s Chief of Staff Cassandra Anderson said on Monday that the audit of senior staff and leaders had now concluded.

“There were no concerns about the usage of the Executive Leadership Team, the Senior Leadership Team, and District Commanders.”

However, two “matters of potential concern” were identified among the “wider cohort of senior staff who were included in the audit”.

“One matter relating to potential misuse is under assessment.

“The other was a minor issue which was investigated and has been resolved.”

No other usage of concern was identified across senior staff, Anderson said.

“Ongoing regular checks of all staff device use, including leaders, will continue and have been implemented as part of NZ Police’s routine practice.”

Checks on staff seeking promotion to the ranks of Superintendent or above would also be conducted, in line with the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s recommendation.

“The Commissioner is confident the tighter controls implemented after the Rapid Review and the use of alerting and regular auditing has greatly strengthened our ability to quickly detect instances of inappropriate content and misuse of police devices.”

Anderson said that in total, police had investigated 19 cases following audits of internet use.

“To date, 11 have been resolved through disciplinary action or performance management. Four staff have resigned through the process.

Three staff remain under investigation for potentially objectionable and inappropriate searches. Three staff have been stood down.”

No charges have been filed to date, Anderson said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand