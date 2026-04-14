Police seek information after ambulance tyres slashed

Source: New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police are seeking information into two incidents where ambulances were targeted and damaged.

Police are investigating the wilful damage reports at two Hato Hone St John bases in Manukau and Ōtāhuhu.

A new appeal is being issued after the latest incident was reported at the Ōtāhuhu Station, on Atkinson Avenue, on 9 April.

It follows the first incident at the Manukau Station on 28 February.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward, Counties Manukau West Area Investigations Manager, says, “in both events, an offender has illegally gained access to the stations’ compounds before slashing tyres of ambulances parked there.”

Six ambulances have had tyres slashed in total.

“We are keeping an open mind as to whether these two events are linked,” he says.

“This sort of offending is extremely reckless, given the ambulances were rendered inoperable.

“It’s thoughtless and risks the lives of anyone who required urgent medical care during the period that ambulances were out of action.”

The risks became clear in Manukau, when Hato Hone St John staff first noticed the damage when trying to respond to a priority job.

Hato Hone St John Acting Auckland District Operations Manager, Angela Jardine, says damaging ambulances is a serious and unacceptable act that directly affects the community.

“Ambulances are a critical part of the emergency response system.

“When vehicles are taken out of service, it has the potential to delay care for patients who need urgent medical help.

“Our people come to work to care for others, and incidents like this are incredibly frustrating.

“We are working closely with Police and urge anyone with information to please come forward,” she says.

Police are now seeking any information that might help identify the person, or persons, responsible for both wilful damage incidents.

– Manukau Station: Offending has occurred overnight between 28 February and 1 March

– Ōtāhuhu Station: Offending has occurred overnight between 8 and 9 April

Detective Senior Sergeant Hayward is calling on those with information to come forward.

“There will be people in the community that know who is responsible and they need to do the right thing and come forward.”

Anyone with information can update Police online now at 105.police.govt.nz, or call 105, using the reference number 260409/0402.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI