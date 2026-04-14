Police name victim at centre of Wellington homicide probe

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Police have named a deceased man at the centre of a homicide investigation in the Wellington region.

Nathaniel Sturmey, 29, was found dead at a property on Malone Road in Lower Hutt on 9 April.

Detective Inspector Jamie Woods said police have finished the scene examination, but the investigation into Sturmey’s death continued.

“We acknowledge this is an incredibly difficult time for Mr Sturmey’s family and support is being provided,” he said.

Woods said police were appealing to the public for information as they worked to understand where Sturmey was in the hours before his death.

He said police were particularly interested in any suspicious activity in the Waterloo, Lower Hutt area between 10pm on 8 April and 3am on 9 April.

He said support was being provided to Sturmey’s family.

Anyone with information can get in touch with police online or call 105, quoting reference number 260409/9927.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand