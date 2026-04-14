NRL: NZ Warriors veterans Kurt Capewell, Mitch Barnett, Charnze Nicoll-Kllokstad near return against Gold Coast

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/p

NRL: NZ Warriors v Gold Coast Titans

Kickoff 5pm, Saturday, 18 April

Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Live blog updates on RNZ website

NZ Warriors coach Andrew Webster has stayed loyal to the line-up that broke the club’s 11-year drought against Melbourne Storm last week, but may yet bring injured veterans back into the fold from the bench.

Webster has stuck with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Ali Leiataua at centre against Gold Coast Titans, and newcomer Alofiana Khan-Pereira retained on the wing.

Reserve forward Tanner Stowers-Smith will sit with a hamstring injury, but reinforcements are on the way, with second-rower Kurt Capewell named in the second row, and co-captain Mitch Barnett and utility Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad among the extended reserves.

Capewell was a strong performer in the season-opener against Sydney Roosters, but a late withdrawal with a calf strain during warm-ups the following week, while Barnett broke a thumb against Wests Tigers and Nicoll-Klokstad missed the win over the Storm with a neck niggle.

Their inclusion suggests they are tracking towards a return soon.

Khan-Pereira, halfback Tanah Boyd and lock Erin Clark will face their old Titans outfit, who have won their last three visits to Go Media Stadium and six of their last eight encounters with the Warriors.

The Warriors have not beaten Gold Coast in New Zealand since 2013.

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. Ali Leiataua, 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange: 14. Same Healey, 15. Marata Niukore, 16. Demitric Vaimauga, 17. Jacob Laban, 18. Luke Hanson, 20. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava

Reserves: 21. Morgan Gannon, 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 23. Mitch Barnett

Meanwhile, new Titans coach Josh Hannay has also stuck with the squad that delivered an impressive 52-10 win over Parramatta Eels last week.

Second-rower Klese Haas missed that performance with a leg injury, but has been included on the extended bench.

Titans: 1. Keano Kini, 2. Sialetili Faeamani, 3. Jojo Fifita, 4. AJ Brimson, 5. Phillip Sami, 6. Lachlan Ilias, 7. Jayden Campbell, 8. Kurtis Morrin, 9. Sam Verrills, 10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11. Arama Hau, 12. Beau Fermor, 13. Chris Randall

Interchange: 14. Oliver Pascoe, 15. Cooper Bai, 16. Moeaki Fotuaika, 17. Adam Christensen, 18. Jaylan de Groot, 19. Zane Harrison

Reserves: 20. Klese Haas, 21. Josh Patston, 22. Jensen Taumoepeau

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand