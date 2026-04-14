New meth testing regulations come into force after 16-year delay, raising questions over consistency and past concerns

Source: Envirocheck



New methamphetamine contamination regulations come into force this week, introducing a formal nationwide framework for those operating within the testing sector – more than 16 years after contamination concerns first emerged.

While the new regulations are expected to improve standards and accountability, the length of time taken to introduce a formal framework is now raising questions about how the issue has been managed over that period.

Todd Sheppard, a meth contamination testing specialist with more than a decade of experience and one of the early pioneers in the New Zealand industry, says the delay – combined with ongoing concerns around testing practices – warrants closer examination.

“If contamination concerns were identified many years ago, it is reasonable to ask why it has taken this long to introduce comprehensive regulation,” Sheppard says.

“Over that time, testing outcomes have influenced major decisions affecting housing, insurance claims, and the financial position of property owners and tenants.”

He says the issue is not the introduction of regulation – but how testing is carried out in practice.

“The concern is that different sampling approaches and interpretation methods can lead to different results,” he says.

“That matters because those results directly affect major decisions – including remediation, tenancy, and cost.”

“In some cases, a single test result can trigger full property remediation costing thousands of dollars, even where the underlying contamination risk may not be clear.”

“Where methods vary, outcomes can vary – even within the same property.”

“There are also concerns that deeper or subsurface contamination – which may not have been identified in earlier testing – could be detected later, raising questions about how responsibility is determined where contamination predates current occupants.”

Sheppard says concerns around meth contamination and testing practices have been part of industry discussions for many years, including as early as 2014.

“Given these concerns have been raised over time, it is reasonable to ask whether they were fully examined during the development of the current regulatory framework,” he says.

The issue reflects broader questions seen in other areas of housing compliance, where inconsistencies between assessors have led to different outcomes for similar properties.

With the new regulations now in place, Sheppard says there is an opportunity to ensure the system delivers consistent and reliable results.

“This is not about opposing regulation – it’s about making sure the system works as intended,” he says.

A public petition has been launched calling for an independent review of meth contamination policy, testing practices, and the consistency of results across the sector.

The petition also calls for consideration of fair review mechanisms where individuals or property owners may have been affected by past practices developed under evolving standards.

“These issues are explored in more detail in my publication, Buried Truth, which documents the policy timeline and includes case-based industry observations.”

Sheppard is available for comment and can provide further detail, including real-world examples and technical context.