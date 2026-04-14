Liam Lawson still concerned about the speed of Racing Bulls car

Source: Radio New Zealand

Eric Alonso / PHOTOSPORT

Liam Lawson remains concerned about the speed of his Racing Bulls car.

Lawson sits tenth in the Formula 1 drivers’ standings after three rounds afterpicking up points in both China and Japan.

The 24-year-old grabbed valuable points as some other teams struggled with the new hybrid set-up for the cars in 2026.

Lawson also had his issues with the new power unit which now relies on 50 percent electrical power, finishing 13th in the season-opener in Australia when he failed to launch successfully off the start line and slipped from 8th on the grid to finish 13th.

Since then he finished seventh in both the sprint and GP in China and ninth in Japan.

However he remains concerned.

“I think, to be honest, we haven’t actually been that fast, but still managed to come away with three points finishes,” he said following Japan.

“So I think it’s when we get a really quick car, we’ll obviously be in a much better place. And if we keep making the decisions we’re making, I think it’s quite exciting.”

Lawson and the rest of the F1 grid are currently on a break following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix because of the conflict in Iran.

Lawson has spent some of his off-time playing golf in New Zealand.

The five week break before the Miami Grand Prix does allow teams time to continue to develop their cars.

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool / PHOTOSPORT

Suggestion Lawson could be promoted back to Red Bull a bad idea

Former F1 driver turned commentator Jolyon Palmer doesn’t believe Lawson would be the right fit for a return to the Red Bull team if Max Verstappen was to leave.

Verstappen has raised doubts about his future as he struggles for results in 2026, while members of his set-up are leaving the once dominant team.

The NZ Herald reported that team principal Laurent Mekies was under pressure to make sure the Red Bull stable of drivers would be used if the Dutch four-time world champion was to leave.

However Palmer believes promoting Lawson or Arvid Lindblad to join Isack Hadjar would not be wise.

“I think, to partner Hadjar with Lawson or Lindblad leaves them too inexperienced. I think they have to import some experience to help bolster Hadjar, if nothing else.”

The Miami Grand Prix is on 3 May.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand