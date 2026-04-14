Highlights of weekend one at the world’s most talked about festival

Source: Radio New Zealand

America’s most internet-famous festival, Coachella, has wrapped the first of two massive weekends of live music in the Californian desert.

This year skewed towards big pop headliners, namely Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Colombian star Karol G, but there were plenty of surprises beyond the top billing.

With seven stages available to stream online for the first time this year, it cemented Coachella as an event that was as much for those at home as those who made the trek.