Health – Telehealth Failing to Meet Expectations, Not Reducing Pressure on Emergency Departments – GenPro

Source: General Practice Owners’ Association (GenPro)

Telehealth is falling far short of expectations, with fewer patients using the service than predicted—and it’s not easing pressure on New Zealand’s emergency departments, says Dr Angus Chambers, Chair of the General Practice Owners’ Association (GenPro).

“The government should redirect its $165 million investment in telehealth to what patients actually want: accessible, face-to-face care in their communities. Additional funding support would also help general practices keep fee increases to a minimum this year,” says Dr Chambers.

When the Government launched 24/7 telehealth services in mid-2025, it promised a convenient alternative for lower-acuity care and a way to reduce demand on emergency departments. But the latest figures reveal the initiative is struggling to deliver.

“Telehealth was meant to ease pressure on our Emergency Departments. Clearly it isn’t achieving that,” Chambers says.

“Patients are still presenting to emergency departments in large numbers. The service is nowhere near as popular as predicted, and it’s therefore not achieving its core objective.”

Chambers says the reasons are clear. “A GenPro survey of 1,798 patients found that 87 percent prefer in-person consultations with their regular GP. People want continuity, trust, and face-to-face care. Telehealth is largely a second-best option for most patients.”

Compounding the issue, telehealth is mostly being used by urban, employed, young adults – people least likely to present at emergency departments. This limit’s the service’s ability to reduce ED demand.

“These figures expose fundamental flaws in the telehealth policy,” Chambers says.

“This was a significant public investment, yet it is not delivering value where it is most needed. Uptake is low, it is not evidence-based, and it’s failing to support the health system as intended.”

Ahead of the 2026 Budget, GenPro is urging the government to redirect funding into strengthening community-based general practice.

“At a time when GPs are under enormous pressure, investing in in-person care would improve access, support continuity, and help reduce cost pressures on patients—while more directly addressing the drivers of emergency department demand,” Chambers says.

“Telehealth can play a role in healthcare, but it should complement—not replace—traditional general practice.”