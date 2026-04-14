FENZ at scene of Muriwai landslide

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) are at the scene of a landslide in Muriwai – a coastal settlement west of Auckland.

FENZ said it was notified of the slip at 2.49pm on Tuesday and one crew was on site.

It referred RNZ to the Auckland Council for all further questions.

A council spokesperson says staff are still trying to find out what’s happened and where.

Two volunteer Muriwai firefighters, Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg, died after being hit by a landslide on Motutara Road during Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand