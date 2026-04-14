Fantastic Reef Fishes and Where to Find Them: A New Field Guide Celebrates and Documents Hong Kong’s Reef Fish Diversity with 422 Species

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 April 2026 – BLOOM Association Hong Kong officially launches the publication,(hereafter referred to as “the Field Guide”). Funded by The Swire Group Charitable Trust, the Field Guide is a documentation of reef fishes found in Hong Kong waters, created with the aim of enhancing public understanding of local reef fish biodiversity and promoting marine environmental education, conservation, and awareness.

Fantastic Reef Fishes and Where to Find Them—Field Guide of the 114°E Hong Kong Reef Fish Survey features 422 reef fish species, including nine species that were not previously recorded in Hong Kong in any scientific literature.

This Field Guide showcases findings of the 114°E Hong Kong Reef Fish Survey (hereafter referred to as “the 114°E Survey”), based on underwater survey observations and data collected in the 11 years from 2014 to 2024. It features 422 reef fish species from 91 families, including nine species that were not previously recorded in Hong Kong in any scientific literature (See Appendix I). The Five-lined coral goby (Gobiodon quinquestrigatus) which spends most of their lives in a small patch of corals, and the brightly coloured Threespot angelfish (Apolemichthys trimaculatus) are some examples, suggesting that there may still be fish species that await discovery in local waters. The book contains over one thousand underwater photographs, all taken in Hong Kong waters, and each species account is accompanied by meticulous fish illustrations to highlight key identification features. It is the first among local publications of its kind, and provides readers with accurate, accessible, and educational content.

The 114°E Survey began in 2014 with only a handful of volunteer divers, working to systematically record the diversity of Hong Kong’s reef fishes by scuba diving surveys. Since then, more than 400 volunteers have participated, coming from a wide range of backgrounds and brought together by a shared passion for diving and appreciation for the marine life. Seeing the growing awareness for biodiversity conservation in the city and the fact that previously published local reef fish guides are mostly no longer available in the market, Stan Shea, co-founder of the 114°E Survey and one of the editors of the Field Guide, conceived the idea of producing a new guide using the extensive data and photographs accumulated over the years.

“Many people are unaware of the incredible diversity beneath the waves. If the public does not even know what kinds of fish live in our waters, how can we expect more people to support marine conservation?” says Stan Shea.

Among the 400+ reef fish species documented by the 114°E Survey team are well-known species, such as Seahorses and Clownfish, as well as species that are threatened with extinction, such as the Hong Kong grouper and the Humphead wrasse. The Field Guide highlights the fishes’ beauty and characteristics, aids identification, and presents species’ sighting frequencies across years. It combines data with survey anecdotes, covering encounter patterns, ecological stories, and interactions between divers and reef fishes. These accounts engage readers while also serve as a historical record of Hong Kong’s reef fish diversity for this decade.

Another editor of the Field Guide, Yiu Wai Hong, noted that beyond serving as a practical tool book for nature enthusiasts and the public, he hopes that the Field Guide will also support environmental education for the next generation. It is intended to provide schools, teachers, and students with locally relevant learning materials for marine science and ecology, inspire further research and publications for Hong Kong’s marine space, and encourage support for conservation measures, such as the establishment of marine protected areas, to ensure that Hong Kong’s incredible diversity is preserved for the appreciation and enjoyment of generations to come.

Summary

Fantastic Reef Fishes and Where to Find Them – Field Guide of the 114°E Hong Kong Reef Fish Survey documents 422 reef fish species from 91 families recorded during underwater surveys in Hong Kong waters between 2014 and 2024. The book includes:

Species accounts detailing features, characteristics, and providing identification guidance

General information on local distribution

Underwater photographs of reef fishes taken in Hong Kong waters

Reef fish ecological stories

Divers’ observations and interactions with reef fish

Purpose and Significance of the Publication:

BLOOM Association Hong Kong hopes that the publication will:

Enhance public understanding of reef fish diversity in Hong Kong waters

Support environmental education for schools, teachers, and students

Provide baseline knowledge usable for reef fish research and conservation

Serve as a historical record of local reef fish diversity for the past 11 years

Hashtag: #BLOOMAssociationHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.