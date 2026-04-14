Driver rescued after car plunges 100 metres off cliff in Coromandel

Source: Radio New Zealand

Marika Khabazi / RNZ

Fire crews have rescued a person using a rope, after their car plunged 100 metres down a cliff in Coromandel.

Fire and Emergency were called to the scene on State Highway 25 and Manaia Road in Kereta, just before 1am on Tuesday.

Crews from Manaia Hauraki, Coromandel, Tapu, Thames and Tairua attended.

There was only one person in the car. Their condition was not known.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand