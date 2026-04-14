Delays of up to an hour possible after Wellington crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZTA

Motorists are facing delays after significant congestion built up following a crash on a arterial route into Wellington city.

The smash just before 7am on Tuesday closed a southbound lane south of Newlands on State Highway 1 at the Ngauranga Gorge.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said at its peak, delays of up to an hour were possible.

The vehicle has now been removed and the lane is clear but drivers should still expect the journey to take longer than usual while the congestion cleared.

The transport agency’s traffic dashboard currently estimates about 30 minute delays.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand