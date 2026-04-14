Can you really learn to read faster? And why would you want to?

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

US President Jimmy Carter claimed to read at 2000 words per minute, while President John F. Kennedy was reported to be able to finish the New York Times in just minutes.

In 2007, champion speed reader Anne Jones reportedly read the newly released Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in just 47 minutes (a rate of 4200 words per minute) and to prove she’d actually absorbed the story, summarised the major plot points to a group of reporters.

American man Howard Berg holds a Guinness World Record for reading at a speed of 25,000 words per minute, although the standards behind that record have been questioned.

This video is hosted on Youtube.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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