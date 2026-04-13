West Auckland road closed after serious crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

A road in the West Auckland suburb of Te Atatū South has closed after a serious crash.

Police were called to Tirimoana Road around 7pm on Monday.

Initial indications suggest there have been injuries.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand