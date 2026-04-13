Wellington woman Irene Katsougiannis died from blow with heavy ornament – coroner

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

A Wellington woman, murdered by her son in 2023, died from a blow to the head with a heavy dolphin ornament, a coroner’s report has revealed.

Irene Katsougiannis, 62, was killed in her Miramar home by 23-year-old son Soterios Katsougiannis, who died days later in Hong Kong.

Released on Monday, a report by coroner Andrew Schirnack said Irene Katsougiannis had feared her son, who could be violent, and was addicted to alcohol, drugs and gambling.

It said Irene Katsougiannis suffered severe blunt force trauma to her head, as well as minor injuries on her torso and arms.

The pathologist found a bloody ornamental dolphin at the scene was the probable weapon, adding “the fins of the dolphin may explain the puncture wounds and other injuries”.

Son killed mother, spent thousands at Hong Kong bars

Irene Katsougiannis’ body was found on 16 October, 2023, by a concerned friend, who hadn’t heard from her for two days.

The report said Irene Katsougiannis had been teaching music until 4.30pm on 13 October.

Her son had been at a casino in Auckland and arrived in Wellington that evening, buying alcohol, then catching a bus to her house.

A ranchslider at the property was smashed, and glass was scattered inside and outside.

The next afternoon, he transferred more than $12,000 to his bank account from one she had control over and booked a flight to Hong Kong, leaving the next day.

He arrived, and spent $8000 at a night club and bars. By 9pm NZT, Hong Kong authorities reported he’d fallen from a 14-storey building to his death. He had Irene Katsougiannis’ phone.

“Approximately 30 minutes before Soterios’ fall, a message was received on that phone from a contact of Ms Katsougiannis, checking on her wellbeing and referring to a homicide investigation.”

On that phone, the internet search history included “tourist visa Hong Kong” and “highest peaks” in various locations.

The report said he had no suspicious wounds on his body, and local police did not identify any “suspicious or criminal elements”.

Irene Katsougiannis ‘fearful’ of son

Soterios Katsougiannis lived a transient lifestyle and his mental health declined, after the sudden death of his father in 2017, the report said. Handwritten notes found in his mother’s bedroom revealed the nature of their relationship.

“They disclose that Ms Katsougiannis experienced Soterios engaging in violent behaviours, including throwing and breaking items in her home, throwing eggs and spitting at her.

“Ms Katsougiannis recorded incidents where Soterios swore at a ‘demon’, appeared to believe he was communicating with God and believed he was responding to his mother’s ‘telepathic thoughts’.”

Soterios Katsougiannis would regularly request money from his mother and she would agree, despite it causing her financial strain.

“It appears Ms Katsougiannis felt intimidated by his behaviours,” the report said.

Coroner Schirnack said her death was a tragedy.

Irene Katsougiannis ‘a dear friend’

Soon after Irene Katsougiannis’ death, family friend Katy told RNZ she was a valued friend, netball coach and member of the Greek community.

“Her loss will be felt far and wide,” she said. “I am in shock, and my heart and sincere condolences go out to her family and all who love her.”

Greek community group Odysseus Brotherhood paid tribute to her on Facebook, saying it was saddened by the tragic news of the passing of “our dear friend”.

Irene Katsougiannis was a piano tutor at Queen Margaret College, and principal Jayne-Ann Young also described her as a “very dear colleague and friend”.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand