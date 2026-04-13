That’s Us: National quit campaign returns for World Smokefree May to support whānau to stop smoking

Source: Hapai Te Hauora



Hāpai Te Hauora is encouraging whānau across Aotearoa to come together this May, as World Smokefree May returns for 2026 with a focus on supporting people who smoke to connect with their local Stop Smoking Service and stop smoking.

The That’s Us: World Smokefree May campaign highlights the benefits of stopping smoking and advocates for policies that prevent uptake among future generations.

Jasmine Graham, Māori Public Health Manager at Hāpai Te Hauora, says while Aotearoa has made significant progress over time, the job is not done.

“We’ve seen smoking rates come down over the years, but that progress has slowed, and Māori are still being impacted the most,” she says.

Recent data shows that Māori daily smoking rates sit at around 15%, compared to 6.8% across the total population, and for the first time in a decade, the decline in Māori smoking has stalled.

“Now is not the time to take our foot off the pedal,” Graham says.

“We need to keep making sure people have the opportunity and support to stop smoking.”

Smoking is shaped by more than just individual choice – cost of living, stress, and environment all play a role, alongside a product designed to be addictive.

Hāpai Te Hauora says that is why a collective, whānau-centred approach remains critical.

“Stopping smoking isn’t something people should have to do on their own,” Graham says.

“When whānau, communities and services come together to support someone, that’s when change becomes more possible.”

World Smokefree May is built around that idea of collective action – encouraging people who smoke to stop smoking for four weeks, together.

Evidence shows that if someone can stay Smokefree for four weeks, they are four times more likely to remain Smokefree long term.

Throughout May, the campaign will share real stories from whānau, highlight available support, and encourage people to take that next step – whether it is their first time or another try.

“There’s no perfect time to stop smoking, but there is support available right now,” Graham says.

“That’s what this campaign is about – showing people they’re not alone, and that change is possible when we do this together.”

World Smokefree May will also be marked with a launch event in Christchurch on Friday 1 May, including the unveiling of a new Smokefree mural.