Orca incident prompts call for information

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 13 April 2026

That’s the message from Waikato DOC staff after a recent incident in which recreational boaties came too close to the protected marine mammals in Raglan Harbour/Whaiangaroa.

Waikato Operations Manager Niwha Jones says a witness contacted DOC reporting seeing several boats harassing a pod of orca in the popular west coast harbour on 23 March.

The witness identified one vessel as a small runabout, and also mentioned a previous incident a few weeks earlier during which boaties in the harbour had also got too close to orca.

Niwha says DOC is now calling for other witnesses to come forward with any information they have about the 23 March incident.

“We’d encourage anyone who saw what happened – and can identify the boats or their skippers – to call 0800 DOC HOT and quote case number CLE-11562.

“You can share information anonymously if you wish. We’re interested in eyewitness reports, videos or photographs which show the incident or those involved.”

Niwha says orca come into Raglan Harbour from time to time to feed, and it’s a special experience for people who see them.

“Orca are amazing animals to encounter if you’re out naturing on the water – but they’re a powerful apex predator and deliberately getting close to them is very risky.

“We urge all boaties to let the orca interact with humans and vessels on their terms – not ours.”

Interacting with protected marine mammals in water or coastline around New Zealand is guided by the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978. All seals, sea lions, dolphins and whales are protected under the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978.

It’s an offence to harass, disturb, injure or kill marine mammals. You should not attempt to swim with or near orca – and if orca come near you while you’re swimming, you should calmly leave the water.

New Zealand’s marine mammal protection rules say vessels must stay 50 m from orca, and avoid the area directly in front of the animals. The maximum number of vessels allowed within 300 m of orca is three. Kayaks may raft together as one vessel, otherwise they count as individual vessels too.

Anyone purposefully approaching them closer than 50 m, or in a way that disturbs them, is breaking the law and could face an infringement or prosecution.

Anyone charged with harassing, disturbing, injuring or killing a marine mammal faces a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment or a fine to a maximum of $250,000.

For more information: Sharing our coasts with marine mammals

The reminder about correct and safe behaviour comes ahead of Conservation Week 2026 (20 April to 26 April), which encourages people to take small actions for nature.

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI