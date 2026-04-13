‘Mr Nobody Against Putin’ warns of Russia’s slide into militarisation

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Oscar award-winning documentary Mr. Nobody Against Putin is a classic story of “a very regular person finding his power and finding his voice”, director David Borenstein says.

Pavel “Pasha” Talankin is the film’s main character – a videographer and events coordinator at Karabash Primary School near Russia’s Ural mountains.

Talankin was uncomfortable with the pro-war lessons he and his colleagues were expected to deliver. He surreptitiously captured footage from his school and sent it to Borenstein who then crafted the documentary.

This video is hosted on Youtube.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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