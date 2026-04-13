MIL OSIAM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTFDJFEducationKBMIL NZ OSIMIL OSI - New ZealandNew ZealandRadio New ZealandTransport Is sitting with your legs crossed actually bad for you? By MIL OSI - April 13, 2026 0 2 Source: Radio New Zealand Most of us were told off at some point for how we sat. “Don’t cross your legs, you’ll ruin your knees.” “You’ll get varicose veins.” The healthiest sitting position is often the one you do not hold for the next hour. Unsplash – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand