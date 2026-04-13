Emma Main to miss Wellington Phoenix A-League finals campaign

Source: Radio New Zealand

PHOTOSPORT

The Wellington Phoenix will tackle their first finals campaign without talented forward Emma Main.

Main has a chronic lumbar spine injury, which has seen her miss the last four matches of the A-League regular season.

The 26-year-old, after seeking medical specialist advice and speaking with the club, has decided to rehabilitate her back and focus on being fully fit for next season, the Phoenix said today.

That means missing the two legs of their semi-final and potential grand final next month.

“Emma is a proud Wellingtonian and for her to miss the team’s historic first ever semi-final is devastating,” Phoenix head coach Bev Priestman said.

“She has been a huge part of this team’s journey this season and like every player that has been ruled out with injury they’re still a huge part of this team moving forward.”

Main, the first Wellingtonian to play 50 A-League matches for the Phoenix women, has only played in 12 games this season, but scored twice in their 3-0 win over Western Sydney Wanderers in December.

That second goal saw her join Grace Jale and Mariana Speckmaier as the Phoenix women’s joint leading all-time goalscorers, with 10 goals.

Five of Main’s goals came during the 2023-24 season, in which she started in 15 games and came off the bench in three more.

“From what I’ve seen from Emma this season, through not only this injury but a couple of injuries/illnesses, she has an incredible team first mindset,” Priestman said.

“She works diligently every day to be the best version that she can and that’s the type of player we want at this club, not only now but also in the future.

“I know Emma will work hard in the off-season and recover from this injury, and I’m excited to have her back next season.”

The Phoenix finished second behind Melbourne City in the regular season, with a brilliant run of form.

The feat is even more startling given that captain CJ Bott has not played since announcing her pregnancy in January, and their misfortune with injuries.

Three players – Nepalese striker Sabitra Bhandari and midfielders Tessel Middag and Alyssa Whinham – haven’t played this calendar year after all being ruled out with ACL injuries, with Middag’s and Whinham’s ruptures occurring in November.

The team beat Adelaide United 2-0 early this month to seal second place in the regular season, comfortably their best finish.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand