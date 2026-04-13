Do you ever need to throw out old bath towels?

?

This largely depends on how often you’re using and washing them, according to Rebecca Van Amber, an expert in textile sustainability and senior lecturer at the School of Fashion and Textiles at RMIT University in Naarm/Melbourne.

“Some people might have a lot of bath towels, so they might last longer if they’re not getting used as frequently,” she says.

“Other people might have fewer bath towels [that] are really in high rotation.

“They’re probably not going to last as long if you’re washing them all the time.”

Dr Van Amber says if you buy a good quality bath towel, it should last at least five or six years.

Petr Houf, the director and designer of Australian linen brand Bemboka, says the life span of a bath towel “typically ranges from one to three years, depending on usage and care”.

“The durability of a towel is influenced by its material, quality and the frequency of use and washing,” he says.

Signs it might be time to replace towels

Houf says if your bath towels have lost absorbency, have fraying edges, persistent odours or a rough texture, they may have reached the end of their life.

“Investing in high-quality towels and following proper care instructions can extend their life span,” he says.

“But staying vigilant about their condition ensures you always have fresh and clean towels for your daily routine.”

Dr Van Amber says if you can “see through” the fabric, it might be time to consider new towels.

But she says there is no specific time limit to a bath towel, and replacing them largely comes down to personal preference.

“If you love them and there’s nothing really objectionable to them, then keep using them,” she says.

“That’s the most sustainable choice.”

What if my bath towels smell?

If your bath towels have persistent odours, even after washing, it doesn’t mean they need to go in the rag drawer.

Dr Van Amber says washing towels in cold water does not remove bacteria and dirt as effectively as washing on a warmer temperature.

“I would recommend doing a hot wash and adding a tablespoon of Borax powder instead of fabric softener,” she says.

“Fabric softener is designed to make towels soft and fluffy … [but] it puts a coating on your bath towel which may attract bacteria and odours.”

She also recommends keeping up cleaning and maintenance of your washing machine.

“Your washing machine itself might have a funky smell that is then transferring to your bath towels, potentially.”

Cara McDonald, a dermatologist based in Naarm/Melbourne, agrees that washing practices are important to maintaining towels.

“Older towels wouldn’t be any more risk than newer ones [for bacteria], so long as they were washed property,” Dr McDonald says.

“Dry them properly and avoid moisture retention.”