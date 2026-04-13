Do you ever need to throw out old bath towels?

By
MIL OSI
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0
5

Source: Radio New Zealand

If you have a strong attachment to some of your favourite bath towels, you might be avoiding the idea of replacing them.

Maybe they’re the perfect size and softness, or they’ve been in rotation for years and are still super absorbent (despite thinning fabric).

But what are the signs that it might be time to get rid of them? And what fabrics are best when choosing new ones?

A good-quality bath towel should last at least five or six years, says textile expert and fashion lecturer Rebecca Van Amber.

Supplied

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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