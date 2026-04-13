Cyclone Vaianu brings 220m of rain to Coromandel in 24 hours

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Marika Khabazi

A Coromandel weather station recorded more than 200mm of rain as Cyclone Vaianu swept over the North Island.

The cyclone, which caused power outages, flooding and road closures across the east coast of the North Island, tracked away from mainland New Zealand overnight.

Some residents reported it was not as severe as the storms earlier this year.

MetService meteorologist John Law said although Vaianu had veered east, the cyclone track was still within the forecast “cone of uncertainty”.

Wind gusts of up to 126km/h were recorded at Māhia, with even higher speeds recorded at offshore stations, he said.

Very heavy rain was also recorded in some places in the 24-hour period to Sunday night.

“The base of the Coromandel, we’ve seen as much as 220mm of rainfall through there, and, similarly, in towards parts of the Bay of Plenty and the higher ground there, as much as 140 to 150mm of rain.”

New Zealanders did an “amazing job” of preparing in the days before the cyclone arrived, Law said.

“People working together to make sure that everyone’s up to date with the latest forecasts and watches and warnings.

“It’s always unfortunate to see impacts like the flooding and those power outages, but I think people have done very well to be prepared.”

RNZ/ Robin Martin

Bay of Plenty evacuees return home

Those who have been evacuated in the Bay of Plenty are now able to return home, as long as it is safe for them to do so.

Whakatāne acting mayor Julie Jukes said the evacuation order was no longer in place.

A total of 270 households in Ōhope and Thornton were forced to evacuate, while an unknown number had chosen to.

Jukes said the weather had died down as of 9pm on Sunday.

Hawke’s Bay warnings lift

MetService lifted the heavy rain warning for Hawke’s Bay, but a strong wind warning remained in place overnight until 5am on Monday.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence group controller Shane Briggs said on Sunday the eye of the storm had moved offshore.

“We’re not out of everything yet, but actually it’s been surprisingly less than expected and at this stage, it looks like we’ve come off pretty lightly.”

Briggs said people should still avoid unnecessary travel if they could as there may be fallen trees and damaged powerlines.

In its 8pm Sunday update, Hastings District Council said evacuation zones remained in place for parts of Haumoana, Te Awanga, Waimārama and Ocean Beach, and security was in place overnight, along with road cordons.

There remained a risk of high winds, which could cause falling trees, power outages, road closures and coastal swells in exposed areas. Rainfall in the ranges is causing rivers to rise, but not to dangerous levels.

People were advised to stay away from rivers for the following 24 hours due to the potential for flooding as this water makes its way down to low-lying areas.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand