Car collides with truck in Hamilton, blocking road

Source: Radio New Zealand

Pretoria Gordon / RNZ

A car has collided with a truck on Wairere Drive in Hamilton, blocking the road.

A police spokesperson said one person is critically injured while several others are in a serious condition.

The crash happened at about 2.30pm on Monday between Pukete and River roads.

Pukete Bridge remains closed and motorists are warned to expect delays.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand