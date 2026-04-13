Brendan Boyle appointed Social Investment Agency chief executive

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Senior public sector leader Brendan Boyle has been appointed as the Acting Secretary and chief executive for the Social Investment Agency.

The appointment comes about five months after the resignation of former SIA chief executive Andrew Coster following the scathing Independent Police Conduct Authority report.

A Social Investment Agency spokesperson confirmed the appointment to RNZ, with Boyle set to start on 11 May.

The spokesperson said Boyle had “extensive experience across policy, regulation, governance, digital technology, and service delivery in large organisations”.

“His previous roles include Chief Executive of the Ministry of Social Development, the Department of Internal Affairs, and Land Information New Zealand. Most recently, he served as Acting Chief Executive of Pharmac.

“This appointment provides continuity and certainty for the agency and supports SIA to continue its work as social investment becomes an increasingly important approach across the public service. The longer‑term acting arrangement enables the agency to maintain momentum and further strengthen our impact.”

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

The SIA also acknowledged Alistair Mason for his leadership over the past six months.

RNZ / REECE BAKER

“His steady and considered stewardship has been highly valued by staff, Ministers and partners across the system.”

RNZ earlier revealed the agency had commissioned an independent external review of its procurement practices for contracts over $100,000.

The announcement followed the resignations of Coster and the deputy chief executive Kylie Reiri who left in February while under investigation in relation to allegations of bullying and harassment.

The Social Investment Agency (SIA) was established on 1 July 2024, according to its website as a “central agency to lead, develop and demonstrate a social investment approach in action”.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand